APU’s First Convocation Marks a Milestone for Arunachal

PASIGHAT- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), who also serves as the Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), presided over the university’s first convocation held at its Pasighat campus on Thursday.

Addressing the graduating class, the Governor congratulated the first batch of graduates and called upon them to take up the responsibility of shaping the state’s future and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. “Research and innovation must be the soul of the university,” he said, urging students and faculty to foster curiosity, critical thinking, and the courage to ask transformative questions.

He emphasized that true education, as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, should go beyond classrooms to shape character and build compassion. The Governor called for integrating academic programmes with the needs of industries and public institutions to make students both work-ready and world-ready.

Highlighting the region’s ongoing development under the Act East Policy, Parnaik underscored the importance of integrity and selfless service, particularly for those serving frontier communities. “Let transparency guide your actions, integrity shape your decisions, and professionalism define your conduct,” he advised, adding that success lies not only in achievement but in the values that underpin it.

The Governor expressed delight at the high representation of women among the graduates—66 percent of successful candidates and nearly all toppers were women—calling it a reflection of empowerment and changing social fabric.

He also proposed establishing a Centre of Excellence for Tribal Studies and a Community Radio Station to strengthen research, cultural preservation, and community engagement.

The Chancellor’s Gold Medal was awarded to Ms. Lemsang Bangyang, the overall topper, while Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medals were presented to subject toppers across various disciplines.

APU Vice Chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba and Registrar Narmi Darang also addressed the gathering. Local MLA Er. Tapi Darang, Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, and Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba were among the dignitaries present.

The convocation concluded with the Governor’s call to the youth to remain lifelong learners, responsible citizens, and compassionate nation-builders.