APU Mass Communication Students Meet Mizoram IPR Minister During Aizawl Media Tour

AIZAWL- A 17-member academic delegation from the Department of Mass Communication, Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, met Mizoram’s Minister of State for Information & Public Relations, B. Lalchhanzova, during a four-day Media Exposure Tour to Aizawl aimed at providing students with practical insights into the media landscape of the Northeast.

The delegation met the minister at the Civil Secretariat in Aizawl on Thursday. The interaction was attended by representatives of the Mizoram Journalists Association, officials from the Directorate of Information & Public Relations, Aizawl, representatives of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), and other media and government functionaries.

Welcoming the delegation, Lalchhanzova commended the Department of Mass Communication, APU, for selecting Mizoram as the destination for its academic exposure programme. He described the initiative as a meaningful opportunity for students to broaden their understanding of regional media ecosystems.

Also Read- ‘Our Anganwadi, Our Pride’ Workshop Focuses on Transforming Early Childhood Education

Addressing the students, the minister highlighted the importance of collaboration among the youth of the Northeast and stressed the need for collective efforts towards the development of the region. He encouraged students to utilise their skills in journalism, filmmaking, photography and documentary production to showcase the culture, traditions, landscapes and diversity of Arunachal Pradesh to wider audiences.

“The youths of the Northeast have immense potential, and we must channelise and harness it together,” the minister said, emphasising the role of media in fostering greater understanding of the region’s identity and aspirations.

The delegation is led by Prem Taba and Kombong Darang, with fifteen postgraduate students of the M.A. Mass Communication programme participating in the academic tour.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Partners with IIFT to Establish Export Facilitation Cell in Itanagar

Explaining the objective of the visit, Dr. Prem Taba said the exposure programme was designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and professional practice. He noted that the initiative forms part of the department’s broader effort to provide students with first-hand exposure to the diverse media environment of the Northeast.

During their stay in Aizawl, the students visited several leading media organisations and academic institutions. The delegation toured LPS, one of Mizoram’s leading cable television networks, where students observed broadcast operations and newsroom practices. They also visited the offices of Vanglaini, the state’s highest-circulated Mizo-language newspaper, gaining insights into vernacular print journalism and editorial processes.

Also Read- Arunachal: Sine Village Farmers Declare Complete Ban on Chemical Fertilizers and Pesticides

The students further visited All India Radio, where they learned about public broadcasting and radio journalism in the region.

On the academic front, the delegation visited the North Eastern Regional Campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and the Department of Mass Communication at Mizoram University. Interactions with faculty members, researchers and students focused on curriculum design, pedagogical approaches, research opportunities and professional practices in media education.

Officials said the exposure tour is intended to provide students with comparative perspectives on journalism and communication studies while encouraging greater academic and professional engagement among institutions across the Northeast.