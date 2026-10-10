APU Lecture Highlights Women’s Voices and Adivasi Experiences in Hindi Poetry

PASIGHAT- Contemporary Hindi poetry should be understood as a form of resistance that questions dominant cultural practices rather than being confined to a single ideology, Dr. Arundhati, Assistant Professor at Satyawati College, University of Delhi, said during a special lecture at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) on Thursday.

The lecture on contemporary Hindi poetry and feminist discourse was organised by the university’s Department of Hindi in collaboration with the Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of Education, under its Pradhyapak Vyakhyan Mala programme.

Tracing the development of contemporary poetry from the Renaissance onwards, Dr. Arundhati discussed how poets across generations have shaped the literary landscape by expressing diverse human experiences, including the subtle and often overlooked aspects of everyday life.

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A central focus of the lecture was the representation of women in contemporary Hindi poetry. Referring to poets Katyayani and Anamika, she examined questions of women’s expression, identity and position in society. She also highlighted the contributions of Adivasi writers and the lived experiences reflected in their literary works.

“Women’s liberation is not limited to women alone but is closely linked to the liberation of society as a whole,” she said, emphasising the role of feminist thought in building a more equal and sensitive society.

Dr. Arundhati also discussed how contemporary poetry engages with multiple layers of social reality and challenges market-driven values. Her lecture underlined literature’s role in questioning established norms and providing space for voices and experiences that may otherwise remain marginalised.

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Earlier, Programme Coordinator Nanang Yirang, Assistant Professor (Guest Faculty), welcomed the speaker and observed that an in-depth discussion on contemporary poetry would help postgraduate Hindi students better understand their syllabus and explore the subject beyond classroom study.

The lecture was followed by an interactive session in which research scholars and students engaged with the speaker. Dr. Arundhati encouraged students to create platforms for creative expression and incorporate the cultural sensibilities, lived experiences and local realities of Arunachal Pradesh into Hindi poetry.

Head of the Department, Dr. Ing Perme, thanked the speaker for explaining curricular themes in an accessible and comprehensive manner. He also said the department would organise more such lectures to broaden students’ academic exposure.

The programme concluded with research scholars and postgraduate students presenting their original poems and songs, providing a platform for creative expression and literary exchange.