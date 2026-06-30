APU Faculty Represents India at Kenya Conference

PASIGHAT- Assistant Professor Ngurang Mana of the Department of Social Work at Arunachal Pradesh University represented both Arunachal Pradesh and India at the Joint Conference on Social Work, Education and Social Development (SWSD 2026), held in Nairobi, Kenya, from June 26 to 29.

At the international conference, Mana presented her ongoing PhD research titled “Prospects on the Educational Reintegration of Adolescents Recovering from Substance Use in Arunachal Pradesh.” The study examines the educational experiences of adolescents recovering from substance use and explores pathways for their successful reintegration into mainstream education.

The research highlights the need for coordinated interventions involving rehabilitation centres, educational institutions, families, local communities, and government agencies to ensure sustained recovery and uninterrupted access to education. It argues that collaborative support systems are essential for improving long-term educational and social outcomes for affected adolescents.

Also Read- Army Rejects PLA Encroachment Claims Made by NWS

SWSD 2026 was jointly organised by the International Association of Schools of Social Work (IASSW), the International Council on Social Welfare (ICSW), and the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW), in collaboration with the Global Agenda Taskforce and the Kenya National Association of Social Workers (KNASW). Held under the theme “Harambee: Social Workers Unite for Sustainable Shared Futures,” the conference brought together social work professionals, researchers, educators, and policymakers from more than 100 countries.

Reflecting on her participation, Mana said the conference provided an important international platform to present research on adolescent substance use in Arunachal Pradesh while engaging with scholars and practitioners working on similar issues worldwide. She noted that such academic exchanges encourage knowledge sharing, foster collaborations, and contribute to evidence-based approaches for addressing social challenges.

Also Read- Nah Welfare Society Raises Alarm Over Alleged Chinese Expansion Along Arunachal Frontier

Mana also emphasised the importance of strengthening the recognition of professional social work in Arunachal Pradesh. She observed that social work is a discipline founded on academic training, research, and ethical practice, extending beyond voluntary or informal service.

She said professionally trained social workers possess the expertise to address a broad range of issues, including substance use recovery, mental health, child protection, educational reintegration, community development, and disaster response. She further stressed the need for greater institutional opportunities for qualified social workers across government departments, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and community organisations in the state.

Mana’s participation reflects the growing engagement of researchers from Arunachal Pradesh in international academic forums and highlights the relevance of locally grounded research in contributing to global discussions on social development and inclusive education.