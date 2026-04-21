APU Delegation Meets Kiren Rijiju in Delhi, Seeks Fellowship Support for PhD Scholars

NEW DELHI— A delegation from Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Monday, seeking intervention on issues related to research fellowships and campus infrastructure.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the absence of financial support for PhD research scholars at the university, noting that all such scholars belong to Scheduled Tribe communities of the state. The representatives requested support mechanisms to ensure sustained research opportunities.

Rijiju acknowledged the concern and stated that he would examine the matter, indicating that it could be taken up in discussion with the Union Ministry of Education. He also assured the delegation of support on infrastructure-related issues and advised the university to route its proposals through the state government and relevant central portals to access benefits under applicable schemes.

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The minister congratulated the institution on its establishment and early progress, and encouraged it to focus on strengthening teaching, learning, and research. He emphasised the importance of providing quality education to students in Arunachal Pradesh.

The university was represented by Likha Rinchin and Prem Taba. During the interaction, the delegation briefed the minister on the university’s development since its first academic session began in August 2023, including academic programmes, research initiatives, and campus expansion at Pasighat.

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Officials stated that the meeting reflects ongoing efforts by the institution to address structural and financial challenges as it expands its academic and research activities.