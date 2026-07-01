APU Celebrates 4th Foundation Day

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) celebrated its fourth Foundation Day on Tuesday, commemorating four years since its establishment on July 1, 2022. Organised under the theme “Celebrating Togetherness Through Sports and Culture,” the event brought together faculty members, administrative staff, and students to reflect on the university’s achievements and future aspirations.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor (In-Charge) Dr. Milorai Modi praised the dedication of the faculty and staff, acknowledging their contribution to the steady growth of the university over the past four years.

He said that although APU is a young institution, it has demonstrated that meaningful progress is possible through collective commitment and sincere efforts. Emphasising shared responsibility, Dr. Modi urged faculty members, staff, and students to view themselves as stakeholders in building an institution that will benefit generations of learners. He observed that the long-term success of a university depends not only on its administration but also on the dedication of teachers, the efficiency of staff, and the commitment of students to academic excellence.

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In his capacity as Director of Technical and Higher Education, Dr. Modi also reiterated the State Government’s commitment to supporting the university’s continued development.

Presenting the university’s annual report, Assistant Registrar (Establishment) Anil Nangkar highlighted several milestones achieved during the past academic year. He informed that six new academic departments had been added, increasing the total number of active departments to eleven.

He also reported encouraging academic performance in the May 2026 semester examinations, with second-semester students recording a pass percentage of 84.6 per cent and fourth-semester students achieving an impressive 98.1 per cent pass rate.

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On the infrastructure front, Nangkar announced the completion of Academic Block B and the construction of new residential quarters for teaching and non-teaching staff. He further informed that the university had established a Satellite Incubation Cell, aimed at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and research among students.

In keeping with the Foundation Day theme, the university also organised sports and cultural competitions. The overall championship trophy was won by Team Registrar. In individual events, Otik Borang, a student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, won the World Cup Quiz Competition, while Tungam Riba of the administrative staff emerged winner of the Singing Competition.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, Head of the Department of Mass Communication Dr. Prem Taba described Foundation Day as an opportunity for the university community to reflect on its responsibilities and renew its commitment to building an institution that serves the people of Arunachal Pradesh through quality education and academic excellence.

The programme was attended by Registrar Narmi Darang, Controller of Examinations Dr. Monshi Tayeng, Dean Prof. P.C. Jena, heads of departments, faculty members, administrative officers, staff, students, and special invitee Dr. Enuk Libang, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Lucinda Dupak, Head of the Department of Computer Science.