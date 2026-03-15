APU Bids Farewell to Founding VC Prof Tomo Riba

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh University held a formal farewell programme on March 15 in Pasighat for its founding Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tomo Riba, marking the conclusion of his tenure at the institution.

The programme was attended by faculty members, administrative staff and students, who gathered to acknowledge his role in establishing and developing the university.

In his farewell address, Prof. Riba encouraged the university community to lead meaningful lives and remain committed to serving society. He urged students, faculty and staff to uphold values of honesty, hard work and social responsibility.

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He expressed hope that the university would continue to grow academically and nurture individuals who contribute positively to society. According to him, the goal of education should be not only to produce qualified graduates but also individuals of character who return to their communities and create positive change.

Prof. Riba also reflected on his own academic journey, recalling his association with the Geography Department of Rajiv Gandhi University and acknowledging the role it played in shaping his career.

In an emotional moment during his address, he asked the university community to remember him beyond his administrative role. “Remember me as a father, as a grandfather,” he said.

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Speaking on the occasion, Narmi Darang, Registrar of the university, described Prof. Riba as a guiding figure who consistently supported colleagues and helped resolve administrative challenges.

He said the Vice Chancellor was approachable and known for handling issues with patience and clarity, adding that the growth of the university reflects his leadership and commitment.

Dr. Monshi Tayeng, Controller of Examinations, also shared personal reflections, recalling Prof. Riba as his teacher and PhD supervisor. He described him as a humble academic who always encouraged students and colleagues to seek knowledge with confidence.

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Several faculty members and staff also shared their experiences, highlighting Prof. Riba’s role in shaping the academic environment and institutional culture of the university.

During the programme, the APU Teachers Association presented a citation of appreciation in recognition of his contributions to the academic and institutional development of the university.

A short biographical film on Prof. Riba’s life, produced by the Department of Mass Communication at the university, was also screened during the event.

Officials said the farewell programme reflected the appreciation of the university community for the leadership and contributions of its founding Vice Chancellor.