APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023, Download right now

ITANAGAR- APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is releasing the admit card for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) today i.e. 12 January 2023 on its official website.

In order to appear for APSSB MTS Exam which is scheduled to be held on 29 January 2023 (Sunday), the candidates are required to download APSSB MTS Admit Card 2022. The examination will be held in ltanagar Capital Region (ICR) and Papum Pare Districts.

APSSB MTS Admit Card Download Link

According to the official website, APSSB Admit cards will be available for download from the online portal of APSSB w.e.f. 12 Jan 2023 from 11:00 AM to 29 Jan 2023 upto 9:00 AM.

For Downloading the APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023 ?