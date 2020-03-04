APSSB Job Scam: Inquiry Committee constituted, report to be submit within 21 days

Itanagar

A High Level Inquiry Committee constituted to inquire into APSSB Job scam, and submit its report as soon as possible but not later than 21 days.

Principal Resident commissioner, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, New Delhi Jitendra Narain, and Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner (Home, Political, Border Affairs, PWD), Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar will carry the enquiry.

, and alleged malpractices in the recently held examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for the post of LDC/JSA on 2nd February 2020.

The high level inquiry committee shall examine and find out whether procedures and safeguards were put in place to ensure transparent functioning of the AP Staff Selection Board in consonance with the Act and Rules and for conduct of free and fair examination by the APSSB.

The committee will Examine and find out whether proper supervision and due diligence was followed to ensure that the AP Staff Selection Board conducted examination in a fair manner in the recently held LDC/JSA examinations.

The committee will examine and find out as to what steps have been taken by the AP Staff Selection Board to preserve evidence and present facts accurately, especially after the malpractices were alleged on social media after declaration of results.

The committee will examine and fix the responsibilities for administrative lapses by all the officers involved in the examination process and recommend suitable disciplinary action against the erring officers and officials. He said.

The Inquiry Committee shall submit its report as soon as possible but not later than 21 days from the date of issuance of order of its constitution and accordingly action will also be initaiete by next 1 week. Khandu added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday while speaking to reporters said that his government is firm on corruption and to being transparency a high level committee has been constituted which shall enquire into alleged malpractices in the recent held examination for the post of LDC/JSA and other by the APSSB.