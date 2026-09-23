APSSB Has Recommended 5,836 Candidates Since 2019: Khandu

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated a newly added Conference Hall at the office premises of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) in Itanagar, highlighting the Board’s role in the state’s public recruitment system.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Khandu said APSSB was established to create a transparent and equitable recruitment mechanism for Group C and D posts, replacing the earlier system in which individual departments conducted recruitment for such positions. He said the dedicated institution was intended to provide an equal opportunity to candidates irrespective of their social or political background.

The Chief Minister recalled that the reform was conceived after he assumed office in 2016 and was institutionalised through legislation. The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board was established under the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Act, 2018.

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According to figures cited by Khandu, APSSB has conducted 38 examinations since beginning its examination process in 2019 and recommended 5,836 candidates for appointment against various vacancies. The Board’s 39th examination, the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2026, is currently underway. The APSSB website also lists the CHSLE 2026 among its ongoing examination processes.

Khandu said APSSB has become the principal recruitment channel for Group C and D posts, while recruitment to Group A and B posts is undertaken through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. He also noted that APSSB is an ISO-certified organisation.

The Chief Minister said the recruitment reform has also influenced the way young people prepare for government employment, with greater emphasis on study, preparation and competitive examinations. He also referred to government initiatives aimed at helping Arunachali youth prepare for higher-level examinations, including the UPSC.

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Khandu further said APSSB was increasingly becoming a stepping stone for government employees seeking higher services through APPSC and other competitive examinations. He said the government had accepted the Board’s proposal to increase the weightage and duration of relevant experience to reduce repeated disruption in the recruitment cycle.

With recruitment activity expected to increase, Khandu emphasised the need to strengthen APSSB’s infrastructure and manpower. He directed the Chief Secretary to examine the requirement for a new and dedicated infrastructure for the Board, including the possibility of shifting the existing establishment if necessary.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of adequate technical manpower and staff support, noting the substantial share of government recruitment expected to be handled by APSSB.

The APSSB continues to publish recruitment advertisements, examination notices and results for various Group C and related recruitment processes through its official platform.