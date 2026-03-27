APSSB Announces 984 Vacancies for Uniformed Services in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board announces 984 vacancies across uniformed services; applications open till April 10.
ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released a major recruitment notification inviting online applications for 984 Group ‘C’ posts under a Special Recruitment Drive for Uniformed Services Combined Examination 2026.
The recruitment drive includes posts such as Constable (IRBn), Constable Civil Police (Male & Female), Fireman, Constable Band, Constable Bugler, and Special Tiger Guard (STPF).
📅 Important Dates
- Application Start: 23 March 2026 (11:00 AM)
- Last Date to Apply: 10 April 2026 (03:00 PM)
- Written Examination: 10 May 2026 (Tentative)
- PET/PST & Trade Test: From 25 May 2026 onwards
📊 Vacancy Details
A total of 984 vacancies have been announced across departments, including:
- Constable (IRBn): 236 posts
- Constable Civil Police (Male): 216 posts
- Constable Civil Police (Female): 170 posts
- Special Tiger Guard (STPF): 243 posts
- Fireman: 73 posts
- Constable Band & Bugler: Limited posts
Out of the total, 67 vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen.
LINK- Click and download notification-
🎓 Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: Minimum Class 10 pass from a recognized board
- Age Limit:
- 18–22 years (most posts)
- 18–32 years (Fireman & STPF)
- Relaxation: 5 years for APST candidates
Candidates must also meet physical standards and fitness requirements as per post.
📝 Selection Process
The recruitment will be conducted in three stages:
- Written Examination (200 Marks)
- Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Trade Test
- Medical Fitness Test
The written exam will cover:
- General Awareness
- Reasoning Ability
- Numerical Ability
- English Language
Candidates must secure minimum 33% marks to qualify.
💰 Application Fee
- ₹150 for APST candidates
- ₹200 for General candidates
(Payable online only)
🌐 How to Apply
Interested candidates must apply online only through the official APSSB website. Applications submitted through any other mode will be rejected.
⚠️ Important Note
- Vacancies are provisional and may change
- Candidates should carefully check eligibility before applying
- Admit cards will be available online only
🧾 Conclusion
This recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for youth seeking government jobs in Arunachal Pradesh’s uniformed services. With nearly 1,000 vacancies, it is one of the largest hiring drives in recent times by APSSB.