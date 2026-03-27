APSSB Announces 984 Vacancies for Uniformed Services in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released a major recruitment notification inviting online applications for 984 Group ‘C’ posts under a Special Recruitment Drive for Uniformed Services Combined Examination 2026.

The recruitment drive includes posts such as Constable (IRBn), Constable Civil Police (Male & Female), Fireman, Constable Band, Constable Bugler, and Special Tiger Guard (STPF).

📅 Important Dates

Application Start: 23 March 2026 (11:00 AM)

23 March 2026 (11:00 AM) Last Date to Apply: 10 April 2026 (03:00 PM)

10 April 2026 (03:00 PM) Written Examination: 10 May 2026 (Tentative)

10 May 2026 (Tentative) PET/PST & Trade Test: From 25 May 2026 onwards

📊 Vacancy Details

A total of 984 vacancies have been announced across departments, including:

Constable (IRBn): 236 posts

236 posts Constable Civil Police (Male): 216 posts

216 posts Constable Civil Police (Female): 170 posts

170 posts Special Tiger Guard (STPF): 243 posts

243 posts Fireman: 73 posts

73 posts Constable Band & Bugler: Limited posts

Out of the total, 67 vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

LINK- Click and download notification-

🎓 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Minimum Class 10 pass from a recognized board

Minimum from a recognized board Age Limit: 18–22 years (most posts) 18–32 years (Fireman & STPF)

Relaxation: 5 years for APST candidates

Candidates must also meet physical standards and fitness requirements as per post.

📝 Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in three stages:

Written Examination (200 Marks) Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Trade Test Medical Fitness Test

The written exam will cover:

General Awareness

Reasoning Ability

Numerical Ability

English Language

Candidates must secure minimum 33% marks to qualify.

💰 Application Fee

₹150 for APST candidates

₹200 for General candidates

(Payable online only)

🌐 How to Apply

Interested candidates must apply online only through the official APSSB website. Applications submitted through any other mode will be rejected.

⚠️ Important Note

Vacancies are provisional and may change

Candidates should carefully check eligibility before applying

Admit cards will be available online only

🧾 Conclusion

This recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for youth seeking government jobs in Arunachal Pradesh’s uniformed services. With nearly 1,000 vacancies, it is one of the largest hiring drives in recent times by APSSB.