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APSSB Announces 984 Vacancies for Uniformed Services in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board announces 984 vacancies across uniformed services; applications open till April 10.

Last Updated: 27/03/2026
1 minute read
APSSB Announces 984 Vacancies for Uniformed Services in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR-   The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released a major recruitment notification inviting online applications for 984 Group ‘C’ posts under a Special Recruitment Drive for Uniformed Services Combined Examination 2026.

The recruitment drive includes posts such as Constable (IRBn), Constable Civil Police (Male & Female), Fireman, Constable Band, Constable Bugler, and Special Tiger Guard (STPF).

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📅 Important Dates

  • Application Start: 23 March 2026 (11:00 AM)
  • Last Date to Apply: 10 April 2026 (03:00 PM)
  • Written Examination: 10 May 2026 (Tentative)
  • PET/PST & Trade Test: From 25 May 2026 onwards

📊 Vacancy Details

A total of 984 vacancies have been announced across departments, including:

  • Constable (IRBn): 236 posts
  • Constable Civil Police (Male): 216 posts
  • Constable Civil Police (Female): 170 posts
  • Special Tiger Guard (STPF): 243 posts
  • Fireman: 73 posts
  • Constable Band & Bugler: Limited posts

Out of the total, 67 vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

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🎓 Eligibility Criteria

  • Educational Qualification: Minimum Class 10 pass from a recognized board
  • Age Limit:
    • 18–22 years (most posts)
    • 18–32 years (Fireman & STPF)
  • Relaxation: 5 years for APST candidates

Candidates must also meet physical standards and fitness requirements as per post.

📝 Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in three stages:

  1. Written Examination (200 Marks)
  2. Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Trade Test
  3. Medical Fitness Test

The written exam will cover:

  • General Awareness
  • Reasoning Ability
  • Numerical Ability
  • English Language

Candidates must secure minimum 33% marks to qualify.

💰 Application Fee

  • ₹150 for APST candidates
  • ₹200 for General candidates
    (Payable online only)

🌐 How to Apply

Interested candidates must apply online only through the official APSSB website. Applications submitted through any other mode will be rejected.

⚠️ Important Note

  • Vacancies are provisional and may change
  • Candidates should carefully check eligibility before applying
  • Admit cards will be available online only

🧾 Conclusion

This recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for youth seeking government jobs in Arunachal Pradesh’s uniformed services. With nearly 1,000 vacancies, it is one of the largest hiring drives in recent times by APSSB.

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Last Updated: 27/03/2026
1 minute read
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