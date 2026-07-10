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APSLSA Holds Legal Awareness Programme for Students in Itanagar

More than 150 participants attended sessions on child protection laws, education rights, human trafficking, drug abuse prevention and free legal aid services.

Last Updated: 10/07/2026
2 minutes read
APSLSA Holds Legal Awareness Programme for Students in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), organised a legal awareness programme at Government Secondary School, Police Colony, Itanagar, with a focus on educating students about their rights, child protection laws and access to free legal services.

More than 150 people participated in the programme, including APSLSA Member Secretary Tadu Tamang, Ward No. 2 Cooperator Tai Taksing, students, teachers and officials.

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The programme covered a wide range of laws and social issues directly affecting children and young people.

Technical sessions were conducted by advocates Iken Ado and Terji Gamlin of the APSLSA Front Office. They delivered presentations on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, commonly known as the POSH Act, the Right to Education Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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The participants were also sensitised to the prevention of child marriage, laws against human trafficking and the risks associated with drug abuse.

The inclusion of these subjects reflected the programme’s emphasis on preventive legal awareness, particularly among students who may not otherwise have easy access to information about their legal rights and available institutional support.

The sessions also introduced participants to various welfare initiatives of NALSA, including ASHA, SAATHI and DAWN, as well as the Legal Service Management System (LSMS).

Participants were informed about the NALSA toll-free legal aid helpline, 15100, and the availability of free legal assistance for eligible persons.

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Legal awareness programmes in schools are particularly significant because laws relating to child protection, education, sexual offences, trafficking and juvenile justice directly affect young people. Awareness of these laws can help students recognise violations, understand where to seek assistance and access institutional support when required.

The programme also highlighted the role of legal services authorities in taking legal information beyond courts and formal institutions to communities and educational institutions.

An interactive session was held at the conclusion of the programme, allowing participants to engage with the resource persons and seek clarification on legal issues.

Advocate Inao Janan Singpho, Counsellor with APSLSA, delivered the vote of thanks.

APSLSA reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening legal literacy and ensuring that citizens, particularly students, are aware of their legal rights and the services available through NALSA and the legal services system.

The programme forms part of broader efforts to improve access to justice through legal education, early awareness and information about free legal aid mechanisms.

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Last Updated: 10/07/2026
2 minutes read
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