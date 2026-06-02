APSLSA Conducts Para Legal Volunteer Induction Training at Jully Dist Jail

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), organized a Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) Induction Training Programme at District Jail, Jully, Itanagar, as part of efforts to strengthen legal aid delivery within correctional institutions.

More than 100 participants underwent induction training under the Convict Para Legal Volunteer (CPLV) Scheme, a NALSA initiative designed to extend legal assistance and legal awareness services within prisons. The programme focused on equipping selected participants with knowledge and skills to support fellow inmates in accessing legal aid and understanding their rights.

According to APSLSA, the CPLV scheme enables trained volunteers to identify prisoners requiring legal assistance, disseminate legal awareness, facilitate communication between inmates and legal aid authorities, and support the implementation of welfare and rehabilitation measures. The initiative is intended to enhance access to justice for incarcerated individuals while safeguarding their legal and constitutional rights.

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The inaugural session was attended by DySP C.T. Lombi. During the programme, four documentaries produced by APSLSA were screened for participants. The films highlighted legal awareness initiatives and public welfare programmes undertaken by the authority across the state.

Addressing the gathering, APSLSA Member Secretary Tadu Tamag emphasized the importance of legal awareness among vulnerable sections of society. He highlighted APSLSA’s documentary initiatives covering issues such as drug abuse, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, domestic violence, elderly rights, and entitlement to free legal services. He also outlined various policy programmes and NALSA-mandated schemes aimed at ensuring access to justice.

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The training programme featured sessions by legal experts, including Advocate Techi Nech, Legal Aid Counsel, and Advocate Amit Saring, Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel Services (LADCS). The resource persons discussed the role and functions of Legal Services Authorities, free legal aid mechanisms, Legal Aid Clinics, and the responsibilities of Para Legal Volunteers.

Additional topics covered included prisoner rights, welfare schemes for economically disadvantaged prisoners, the NALSA Helpline 15100, the Legal Services Mobile Application, and NALSA’s Early Access to Justice initiative, which focuses on legal assistance at the pre-arrest, arrest, and remand stages. Participants were also briefed on the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2024, and significant Supreme Court judgments concerning the rights of arrested persons and prisoners.

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The programme concluded with interactive sessions and practical exercises, allowing participants to seek clarifications and strengthen their understanding of legal aid mechanisms. Officials stated that the initiative is expected to contribute to improved legal awareness and more effective delivery of legal services within prison establishments across the state.