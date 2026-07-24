APSLSA Concludes Second 40-Hour Mediation Training Programme in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) successfully concluded its second 40-Hour Mediation Training Programme for advocates and Legal Aid Defence Counsels with a valedictory ceremony held at D.K. Convention Hall in Itanagar.

Organised under the aegis of the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the five-day programme was designed to equip participants with advanced mediation skills through a combination of theoretical and practical training conducted by senior MCPC trainers.

A total of 32 advocates, each with more than ten years of legal practice and representing various districts of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully completed the certified training programme.

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Completion certificates were presented by Tadu Tamang, Member Secretary of APSLSA, who congratulated the participants and encouraged them to actively promote mediation as an effective, accessible and people-centric mechanism for dispute resolution.

Addressing the participants, Tamang said mediation plays a crucial role in reducing the burden of litigation, preserving relationships and facilitating timely and amicable settlement of disputes. He urged the newly trained advocates to serve as ambassadors of mediation and contribute towards strengthening the justice delivery system in the State.

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During the programme, the Member Secretary also felicitated the senior MCPC trainers for their guidance and contribution throughout the training. Participants described the sessions as practical, enriching and highly relevant to contemporary legal practice.

The training programme assumes significance as it is only the second 40-hour certified mediation training programme conducted in Arunachal Pradesh. APSLSA said the initiative reflects its continued commitment to developing a skilled pool of accredited mediators while supporting the vision of the Supreme Court of India and NALSA to institutionalise mediation as a preferred mode of dispute resolution.

The programme forms part of ongoing efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution mechanisms that can help improve access to justice, reduce case backlogs and encourage consensual settlement of disputes.