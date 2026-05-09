APSDMA Conducts GLOF Survey Device Training in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) organised a three-day hands-on training programme on bathymetry survey devices in Itanagar as part of efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risk management in the state.

The programme was conducted under the National GLOF Risk Management Programme (NGRMP) with the objective of enhancing the technical capacity of officials and experts expected to participate in upcoming glacial lake surveys in Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials informed that Arunachal Pradesh currently has 32 identified high-risk glacial lakes that pose potential threats of GLOF incidents, particularly to downstream habitations and infrastructure.

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The training programme began with theoretical sessions focusing on the technical aspects, operation and applications of bathymetry survey devices. This was followed by practical demonstrations and field-based exercises at Ganga Lake, where participants carried out data collection and processing activities.

Experts and officials from several departments and agencies took part in the programme, including representatives from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC), Water Resources Department, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).

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The initiative forms part of APSDMA’s broader preparedness strategy amid concerns over the increasing size of several glacial lakes and the risks associated with possible outburst floods in vulnerable regions of the state.

Speaking during the programme, the Joint Director of APSDMA said bathymetric surveys are crucial for assessing the risks posed by identified high-risk glacial lakes and for planning appropriate mitigation measures. He noted that earlier attempts to conduct such studies had faced administrative hurdles, prompting APSDMA to procure its own bathymetry survey device.

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The official also stated that APSDMA currently lacks adequate technical experts in the specialised field and has sought cooperation from specialists across departments to support future survey and mitigation activities.

Additionally, the Joint Director stressed the importance of conducting Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) studies to examine the internal structure and stability of moraine dams surrounding glacial lakes. He said such assessments are essential for effective risk management and scientific mitigation planning, and appealed to concerned departments to extend support for carrying out ERT studies in vulnerable areas.