APSCPCR Inspects Five Anganwadi Centres in Lower Subansiri﻿

ZIRO- Members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) conducted a field inspection of five Anganwadi Centres in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday, reviewing the functioning of grassroots child care and early childhood services.

APSCPCR members Niri Chongrowju and Taba Champa visited Lankhing Anganwadi Centre in Lempia village, along with the Reru-II, Hari-I, Siiro and Siibey Anganwadi Centres as part of a routine monitoring exercise.

The delegation was accompanied by Kago Maya Gyati, Deputy Director of the Women & Child Development Department, and Takhe Rinyo Bullo, Child Development Project Officer for the Ziro-I ICDS Project.

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During the inspection, the team assessed the overall functioning of the centres and held discussions with Anganwadi Workers and Helpers. The discussions focused on daily nutrition programmes, early learning activities and the implementation of local services.

The direct interaction with frontline workers also provided the Commission with an opportunity to understand the support systems available to children and families and the operational challenges faced by staff while delivering services at the grassroots level.

The Commission members emphasised the importance of maintaining safe, nurturing and child-friendly environments at Anganwadi Centres. They encouraged frontline workers to remain focused on holistic child care, nutrition and early childhood development.

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The visit also included interaction with children, with the delegation distributing sweets at each centre.

The field inspection highlighted the role of coordination between child rights authorities, the Women & Child Development Department and frontline ICDS personnel in strengthening early childhood care and protection services.

According to the department, continued coordination among these agencies is important for addressing challenges at the implementation level and improving child care and protection services across Lower Subansiri district.