APSC Examination fiasco: Two ADO Terminated

GUWAHATI- In the backdrop of on-going alleged APSC Examination fiasco, two Group ‘A’ Officers occupying the posts of Agriculture Development Officer ( ADO ) were terminated by the Govt from their services. The Officers are Dekni Romin and Yimar Rakshap, informed Bidol Tayeng, Commissioner (Agriculture), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

The former was posted as ADO at Taliha in Upper Subansiri District and the later was posted as ADO at Hawai in Anjaw District. The appointments were Provisional and they were still in two years probation periods and their services were yet to be confirmed by the Govt.

The two formers ADOs were earlier arrested by SIC (Vigilance) in connection with SIC/VIG/PS/C/NO-12/2022 U/S 120 (B)/406/409/420 IPC R/W SEC 7/8/13(2) of PC ACT 1988 on 24.11.2022 and 30.11.2022 respectively. They were remanded to police custody for more than 48 hrs and hence were suspended from their services on 24.11.2022 and 30.11.2022 respectively. They are still in Police custody at Jully District Jail, Papum Pare District.

Both the officers were served with Termination notice by the Department dated 06.02.2023 giving 30 days time. The notices were served to the two former officers at the Jully District jail. However, none of the officers have replied to the notice. Thus, the two officers were terminated from the service as per condition No. 1 of the appointment letter which states “The appointment may be terminated at any time by a month’s notice given by either side, viz. the appointee or the appointing authority, however, reserves the right to terminate the service of the appointee forthwith or before the notice by making payment to him of a sum equivalent to the pay and allowances for the period of notice or the unexpired portion thereof”.

One more official of Agriculture Department viz. Talung Jomang, AFA (Sr.) was also arrested by SIC (Vigilance) in connection with SIC (Vigilance) PS Case No. 11/2022 U/S 120(B)/420/406/407/409 IPC R/W Sec. 7/8/13(2) PC Act 1988 He is still in Police custody at Jully District Jail. He has also been placed under suspension. Disciplinary proceeding could not be completed due to certain previous judgement of the Supreme Court in a similar case.