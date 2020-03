APSA organised Shooting event

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Shooting Association (APSA) has successfully conducted the shooting events in the 3rd state Olympic Games under the Arunachal Olympic Association.

Babul Hazerika (RGU), Teli Pol Camdir (Papum pare) and Nabam Tating (Papum Pare) won gold, silver and bronze respectively in Air rifle 10 mtrs (men).

Nabam Imun (Papum Pare), Regio Kate (Kra Daadi) and Nikja Yaher (Kurung Kumey) won gold silver and bronze respectively in Air rifle 10 mtrs (women) .

Nikbia Talom Masang (Tawang), Taba Begi (RGU) and Tarh Talang (Kara Daadi) won gold, silver and bronze respectively in Air pistol 10 mtrs (men).

Tana Chojer (Papum Pare), Kabak Nanu (Kamle) and Nikja Yanu ( Kurung Kumey) won gold , silver and bronze respectively in Air pistol 10 mtrs (women).

The team was led by President Bengia Bado, Secretary General Chera Ngoya and vice president/event coordinator Jackiey Teli Camdir.