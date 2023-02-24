ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

APPSC paper Leak Case: Suspended APPSC official found dead

Police recovered the body of the official and launched a probe.

Last Updated: February 24, 2023
1 minute read
APPSC paper Leak Case: Suspended APPSC official found dead

ITANAGAR-  The APPSC paper leak case took a new turn after an Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) official, who was suspended from service after the alleged leak of question paper in August last year, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the state capital’s outskirts on Friday, police said.

The body of APPSC Under Secretary Tumi Gangkak, who served the Commission as the Assistant Controller of Examinations, was found hanging from a tree near the Itanagar Zoo road tri-junction. Police recovered the body of the official and launched a probe. Shaving blades and two mobile phone have been found at the spot.

The dead body of late Tumi Gangkak has been kept at RK Mission Hospital Itanagar tonight and the postmortem will be done tomorrow at TRIHMS Naharlagun.

The CBI had summoned Gangkak to their office on the day of his death, and he left his home shortly before his phone went offline. When family members went looking for him the next day, they found his body hanging on a tree by the roadside.

According to a social media post, Tumi’s last message at 4:58 pm in the group KKWS read, “My dear esteemed members, I have never been involved in APPSC paper leakage I am innocent but I am being targeted as was the Ast Controller of Examinations.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case after the APPSC conducted Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper was leaked in August last year.

So far, 41 government employees, including 20 regular employees, 20 employees under probation and one contractual staff, have been arrested in connection with the paper leak scam.

All these 20 regular employees have been suspended and departmental enquiry started against them.

