APPSC paper leak case: Clashes erupt between Cops and protestors in Itanagar

ITANAGR- Life in Arunachal Pradesh capital town came to a grinding halt on Friday in a dawn-to-dusk ‘public’ bandh called to press for the fulfillment of the 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC related to alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper.

During the bandh, a clash between security personnel and protesters occurred resulting in 10 people injured, including four security officials.

Ten persons, including four security officials, were injured in Itanagar after a protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission turned violent on Friday, reported ANI.

Despite the administration’s imposition of Section 144, hundreds of youths continued protesting on the streets and shouting slogans against the state govt.

A police officer stated that “To control the situation, security personnel used tear gas and resort baton charges upon the protesters. Four security officials were injured during the clash. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region.”

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has “called off ” the swearing-in Ceremony of the New APPSC Team. The swearing-in Ceremony of the New chairman and members Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was slated to be held on Friday (February 17).

( This is a developing story )