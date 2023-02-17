ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

APPSC paper leak case: Clashes erupt between Cops and protestors in Itanagar

Last Updated: February 17, 2023
1 minute read
ITANAGR-  Life in Arunachal Pradesh capital town came to a grinding halt on Friday in a dawn-to-dusk 'public' bandh called to press for the fulfillment of the 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC related to alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper. During the bandh,  a clash between security personnel and protesters occurred resulting in 10 people injured, including four security officials. Ten persons, including four security officials, were injured in Itanagar after a protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission turned violent on Friday, reported ANI. Despite the administration’s imposition of Section 144, hundreds of youths continued protesting on the streets and shouting slogans. Chukhu Apa, IGP (L&O), stated “To control the situation, security personnel were forced to use tear gas and resort baton charges upon the protesters. Four security officials were injured during the clash. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region.” Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has “called off ” the swearing-in Ceremony of the New APPSC Team. The swearing-in Ceremony of the New chairman and members Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was slated to be held on Friday (February 17). ( This is a developing story )

ITANAGR-  Life in Arunachal Pradesh capital town came to a grinding halt on Friday in a dawn-to-dusk ‘public’ bandh called to press for the fulfillment of the 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC related to alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper.

During the bandh, a clash between security personnel and protesters occurred resulting in 10 people injured, including four security officials.

Ten persons, including four security officials, were injured in Itanagar after a protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission turned violent on Friday, reported ANI.

Related Articles

Despite the administration’s imposition of Section 144, hundreds of youths continued protesting on the streets and shouting slogans against the state govt.

Arunachal: Capital Bandh Cripples life in Itanagar

A police officer stated that  “To control the situation, security personnel used tear gas and resort baton charges upon the protesters. Four security officials were injured during the clash. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region.”

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has “called off ” the swearing-in Ceremony of the New APPSC Team. The swearing-in Ceremony of the New chairman and members Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was slated to be held on Friday (February 17).

( This is a developing story )

Tags
Last Updated: February 17, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Workshop on SANKALP held at Namsai

Arunachal: Workshop on SANKALP held at Namsai

Arunachal: Governor presents Governor’s Silver Salver to 5 battalions of 5 MADRAS Regiment

Arunachal: Governor presents Governor’s Silver Salver to 5 battalions of 5 MADRAS Regiment

Arunachal Pradesh can turn into exporter of inland cold water fish: Tage Taki

Arunachal can turn into exporter of inland cold water fish: Tage Taki

Arunachal: State BJP felicitates newly elected MLA Tsering Lhamu

Arunachal: State BJP felicitates newly elected MLA Tsering Lhamu

Arunachal: goatery unit distributed in Longding district

Arunachal: goatery unit distributed in Longding district

President Appoints Lt. General K T Parnaik, As New Governor Of Arunachal Pradesh

President Appoints Lt. General K T Parnaik, As New Governor Of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: ZVCMS organizes free eye camps for commercial truck drivers

Arunachal: ZVCMS organizes free eye camps for commercial truck drivers

Arunachal: Stalls open at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration

Arunachal: Stalls open at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration

Arunachal: Tsering Lhamu of BJP wins Lungla bypoll unopposed

Arunachal: Tsering Lhamu of BJP wins Lungla bypoll unopposed

Arunachal: PCCF asked Officials to Monitor hunting and killing of wildlife during Unying Aaran festival

Arunachal: PCCF asked Officials to Monitor hunting and killing of wildlife during Unying Aaran festival

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button