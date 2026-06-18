APPSC Must Uphold Highest Standards of Integrity and Excellence: Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR- The Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, on Thursday called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. Gen. KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan and presented the Commission’s Annual Report for 2025–26.

During the meeting, the APPSC Chairman, accompanied by members of the Commission, briefed the Governor on the Commission’s activities over the past year, including examinations conducted, recruitment recommendations made, key observations, and related financial implications.

Highlighting the importance of the Commission in the state’s governance structure, Governor Parnaik said the APPSC plays a pivotal role in shaping Arunachal Pradesh’s administrative framework and must continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and excellence.

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He stressed that the Commission’s credibility and public trust depend on its ability to ensure that only the most deserving candidates are recommended for public service. The Governor underscored the need for fairness, accountability, and transparency in examinations and recruitment processes, adding that merit should remain the sole criterion for selection.

The Governor also advocated greater adoption of technology in the Commission’s functioning. He noted that modern digital systems in examinations, evaluation, result processing, and grievance redressal could improve efficiency, strengthen security, reduce human errors, and make recruitment processes more accessible and reliable.

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Referring to the changing requirements of governance, Parnaik urged the Commission to periodically review its recruitment patterns and examination syllabi. He said future civil servants should be selected not only on academic merit but also on qualities such as critical thinking, ethical conduct, leadership, adaptability, and commitment to public service.

According to the Governor, identifying candidates with these attributes would contribute to building a responsive, capable, and future-ready civil service in Arunachal Pradesh.

Among those present during the meeting were APPSC members Smt. Tadar Mepung Bage, Col. (Retd.) Koj Tari, Ms. Rosy Taba, and APPSC Secretary Ms. P. Priytarshny.