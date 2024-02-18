APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

ITANAGAR- Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) Observing “Black Day” today , 18th Feb, 2024 in protest against the State government’s failure in addressing the APPSC Fiasco. The committee also conducting a three-hour Twitter storm on the social media platform X in support of their demands. The committee also give a boycott call of “Statehood day celebration” on 20th Feb, 2024.

The team PAJSC appeals to the people to wear black dress and observe this democratic movement in a peaceful manner. No law and order situation should arise during this democratic movement, as Team PAJSC does not endorse or support violence and lawlessness in any form, the team said in a social media post.

PAJSC Vice President Tadak Nalo said that by observing a ‘black day’ today “ we want to highlight the government’s failure in resolving the APPSC paper leak case even after the passage of one year.\

A special cake will be cut today at “I Love Itanagar” viewpoint to mark the failure of the government and its leaders in solving the APPSC FIASCO.

PAJSC also announced “Pustak Jalao Andolan” from 18th to 20th February 2024 all over the state. Also appealed to the aspirants and common citizens to burn books and make a video and upload them on social media, while tagging the big leaders such as the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju among others.

The committee also posted photographs of all MLAs in it’s facebook page with a headline “ Mute elected representatives of the state”, it was written in the post “



In a press conference PAJSC Vice President Tadak Nalo slammed the state government and the failure of the 60 MLAs of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of the State who failed to address the APPSC issue at the 13th Session of the 7th Legislative Assembly on February 8th and 9th, 2024.

On the other hand Administration imposed Section 144 in capital town Itanagar during the upcoming Statehood Day celebrations.

In a fresh notification issued by Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom has declared that Section 144 would be in effect in the state capital from time period of February 17 to February 21. The area within the radius of 500 meter around the Raj Bhawan in Itanagar will be under Section 144 during the anove mentioned time period.

As per the provisions of Section 144, more than four persons would not be allowed to gather at the designated area in the city during the time period.

The administration gave the reason that there is apprehension that some individuals may try to create nuisance and distubr peace and tranquility.

The implementation of Section 144 also comes in place as the Raj Bhawan, Itanagar is scheduled to host VVIPs and dignitaries on February 21 on the Statehood Day and hence the authorities are taking this step as a precautionary measure.