APP Raising Day;  sports event held at 2nd AAP BHQ, in Aalo

Aalo: In continuation to sports events in connection with APP Raising day, a football match was played on 03/11/20 between the two teams -Commandant XI and Asst. CO (HQ) XI. Both the teams scored 1 goal each and the match ended in a draw.

SI Geto Ete of Asst.CO XI and Ct. Mudang Apa of CO XI scored the lone goal for their respective teams. The two teams will lock their horns again to claim the title of winner on 05/11/20 at 15:00 Hrs.

On 04/11/20 four teams played volleyball matches, viz Team Asstt.CO( HQ) vs Team Asstt.CO (Ops) and Team Commandant vs Team Asstt. CO.( DDO).

Team Commandant and Team Asst. CO(HQ) won 2 straight sets against their opponents and entered the finals. The two teams will play the finals on 06/11/20.

Athletics will be played on 7/11 and finals on 8/11/2020.