APLS East Siang Hosts Literary Open Mic ‘Shaam-e-Mehfil’ at Duman

PASIGHAT- The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), East Siang District, organised an open mic literary and cultural event titled ‘Shaam-e-Mehfil’ at Duman along the banks of the Siang River, drawing enthusiastic participation despite unfavourable weather conditions.

Participants and audience members attended the evening programme in large numbers, braving persistent rain to take part in the event, which featured poetry recitations, shayaris, songs and musical performances.

The programme was compered by Zeblun Messar, whose witty remarks, humorous observations and shayaris added a lively atmosphere to the event. Event organiser Otul Jerang concluded the evening by reciting a humorous Hindi poem and thanked attendees and performers on behalf of APLS East Siang District.

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During the vote of thanks, Jerang also acknowledged the support extended by the President and General Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, Itanagar, for logistical assistance and encouragement. He further expressed appreciation to the proprietors of Duman for facilitating the successful organisation of the programme at the venue.

The event featured performances by several literary enthusiasts and artists from the district. Shayaris were presented by APLS members Manjulata and Martin Mibang, while musical performances including Sufi songs and ghazals were delivered by Kamin Tamuk, Enbom Ering and Kenzing Dai.

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The audience also witnessed poetry recitations in English, Hindi and Adi by participants including Noosi Moomne Perme, Moge Lendo, Kadominam Kopak, Angelina Aseng Dai and Beauty Kena. Senior literary enthusiasts Kaling Borang and Obat Boko were also present during the event.

At the conclusion of the programme, performers were felicitated by APLS President Ponung Ering Angu in recognition of their contribution to the success of the literary gathering.

The event highlighted the growing interest in literary and cultural activities among youth and artists in East Siang district, while also providing a platform for multilingual poetry, music and creative expression.