APCC Holds Protest March in Itanagar Over FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday organised a protest march in Itanagar in solidarity with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, condemning the FIR registered against him over his remarks concerning an alleged “purification” ritual at a Congress rally venue in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

The march began at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan and proceeded towards V Mart opposite the Civil Secretariat. Congress leaders, senior party office-bearers, frontal organisation members, elected representatives, workers and supporters participated in the protest.

Addressing the media, APCC leaders accused the authorities of using state machinery against the Opposition and raised concerns over caste discrimination, untouchability and political vendetta.

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The issue relates to an incident at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a public meeting on August 8 as part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

According to the chronology presented by the APCC, members of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas Sangathan conducted a “Shuddhikaran Havan” at the same venue on August 10, including on the stage used by Kharge.

Kharge subsequently raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha on August 13, saying the ritual had humiliated him and seeking legal action. Union Minister J.P. Nadda, according to the APCC account, said the BJP did not subscribe to such activities and assured that the matter would be investigated.

On August 29, Rahul Gandhi demanded an FIR against those responsible for the alleged ritual and called for action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, describing the incident as an example of untouchability and discrimination.

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An FIR was subsequently registered against Gandhi on August 30 over his remarks.

The APCC has described the FIR as politically motivated and demanded its immediate withdrawal. The party argued that raising concerns over caste discrimination and defending constitutional equality should not be treated as a criminal act.

At the same time, the Congress demanded an FIR and an impartial, time-bound investigation into the alleged purification ritual, arguing that the law should apply equally irrespective of the political affiliation or position of those involved.

The party’s allegations, however, remain disputed. The APCC itself acknowledged in its statement that the organisers and the BJP have denied any caste motive and disputed any BJP connection to the ritual. Therefore, whether the act was motivated by caste considerations and whether it involved BJP-linked individuals are matters that require investigation rather than established facts.

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The APCC also raised broader concerns over caste-based discrimination and untouchability, asserting that the Constitution guarantees equality before law, dignity and protection against discrimination.

The party said the controversy should not be viewed merely as a Congress-BJP political confrontation, arguing that the larger question concerns the application of constitutional protections and equality before law.

Among its three principal demands, the APCC called for the withdrawal of the FIR against Rahul Gandhi; registration of an appropriate FIR and an impartial investigation into the alleged purification ritual; and measures to prevent caste discrimination, untouchability and social exclusion against Dalits, tribals and other marginalised communities.

The protest was addressed by APCC Vice President Mina Toko, General Secretary Dr Kipa Kaha, Secretary and spokesperson Johny Yangfo, and General Secretary-cum-Spokesperson Kon Jirjo Jotham, who also heads the party’s Media and Social Media departments.

The APCC said it would continue its opposition to what it described as casteism, untouchability, discrimination and political vendetta, and reaffirmed its support for Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The controversy now involves two competing claims: the Congress’s allegation that the alleged purification ritual reflected caste discrimination and the opposing denial of any caste motive or BJP involvement. The outcome of any impartial investigation would be central to establishing the facts behind the incident and determining whether any criminal offence was committed.