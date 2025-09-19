APBG Mourns the Passing of Gamde Ete Gamlin, Mother of Jarpum Gamlin

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Publishers and Broadcasters Guild (APBG) has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Mrs Gamde Ete Gamlin, beloved mother of APBG Chairman and former Arunachal Press Club President Jarpum Gamlin. She breathed her last leaving behind a legacy of dignity, courage, and compassion.

Born on 1 January 1938 at Bene village in West Siang district, Late Gamde Ete Gamlin was the matriarch of a distinguished family that includes Former Minister Jarkar Gamlin, Former Chief Minister Late Jarbom Gamlin, Maj Gen Jarken Gamlin, social leader Smt. Jarjum Gamlin Ete, Jarsa Gamlin, Jarter Gamlin Ronya, and Jarpum Gamlin.

She is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who almost singlehandedly raised her children with discipline, resilience, and compassion, while nurturing many others beyond her family.

In a condolence message, APBG said: “On behalf of the publishing and broadcasting fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Shri Jarpum Gamlin and the entire bereaved family. We pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this moment of grief.”