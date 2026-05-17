‘Apatani’s Next Top Model’ Auditions Held in Ziro

ZIRO— The Fashion & Design Council of Arunachal Pradesh (F&DCAP) on Sunday conducted the first phase of auditions and registrations for “Apatani’s Next Top Model” at Hija Village in Lower Subansiri district. The initiative is being organised under Apatani Fashion Week and the broader vision of Arunachal Fashion Week — The Artisans’ Movement.

According to the organisers, the upcoming Apatani Fashion Week will be held during the Dree Festival celebrations from July 1 to 6 at Hija Village, featuring local designers, artisans, weavers and creative entrepreneurs showcasing indigenous textiles, handloom traditions and handcrafted works.

The modelling platform, titled “Apatani’s Next Top Model”, is scheduled to take place on July 1 and 2 alongside runway presentations and designer showcases. Organisers stated that exhibitions, networking sessions, artisan interactions and cultural exchange programmes will continue until July 6.

Also Read- Arunachal Government Warns of Possible GLOF Risk Along Tawang Chu and Mago Chu Basins

F&DCAP stated that the initiative forms part of a larger indigenous modelling platform under Arunachal Fashion Week aimed at professionally grooming and promoting creative talents from communities across Arunachal Pradesh. The organisers said the programme includes categories such as Miss Apatani’s Next Top Model, Mr. Apatani’s Next Top Model, Inclusive Category and Adaptive Category to encourage broader participation and representation.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh to Conduct SIR of Electoral Rolls Under Phase-III

The council said all registered participants would automatically become part of the F&DCAP Creative & Models Network, through which aspiring youths may receive future opportunities related to fashion shows, workshops, collaborations, mentorship, campaigns and portfolio development. Selected participants are also expected to receive professional grooming, runway training and mentorship from designers, choreographers and creative professionals from Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India.

Organisers emphasised that the initiative seeks to position fashion not merely as glamour or pageantry, but as an industry connected to textiles, tourism, branding, entrepreneurship, employment generation and cultural preservation. The movement also aims to promote sustainable fashion practices, indigenous textiles, cultural tourism and local creative entrepreneurship.

Also Read- Indian Army Conducts Self-Defence Training Camp for Students in Arunachal’s Menchuka

F&DCAP further stated that future phases of the initiative would include outreach programmes for youths from rehabilitation centres and vulnerable backgrounds, using creativity and mentorship as tools for confidence-building and positive transformation.

Speaking on the initiative, Founder and Chairperson of Arunachal Fashion Week and Northeast India Fashion Week, Yana Ngoba Chakpu said the movement was intended to create opportunities, representation and long-term growth for indigenous youths interested in fashion and creative industries. She added that creative sectors such as fashion, design and textiles could generate employment and entrepreneurial opportunities if properly supported.

Arunachal Fashion Week Chief Operating Officer Meena Noshi stated that the initiative was envisioned as a long-term movement focused on collective growth of Arunachal Pradesh’s creative ecosystem with a global outlook.

The audition panel included fashion professionals, mentors, organisers and cultural representatives associated with Arunachal Fashion Week, Tagin Fashion Week and Apatani Fashion Week. Registrations for models, designers, artisans and creative participants remain ongoing, organisers said.