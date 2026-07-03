Apatani’s Next Top Model 2026 Concludes

HIJA VILLAGE- The Grand Finale of Apatani Fashion Week and Apatani’s Next Top Model 2026 concluded on a vibrant note at Hija Village in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday, celebrating indigenous fashion, cultural heritage and the emerging modelling talent of the Apatani community.

The event began with a welcome address by the Vice Chairman of the Sillang Diting Dree Festival Celebration Committee (SDDFCC), followed by runway showcases by designers Hibu Ollo, Leegang Ozeen and Taru Monya. Their collections blended traditional Apatani textiles and aesthetics with contemporary fashion, highlighting the evolving identity of indigenous design.

The cultural segment featured performances by the Dani Haj Puna Clan, SDDFC Daminda Dance Committee and The Diirey Nyimung Dance Group, while noted singer Bullo Tajung entertained the audience with a musical performance. The gathering also heard an address from Tasso Hinda, Sponsor and Managing Director of PH Construction.

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The grand finale presentation, themed “Colors of Apatani,” saw finalists walk the runway in both traditional Apatani attire and contemporary fusion ensembles, reflecting the balance between cultural preservation and modern fashion.

One of the defining moments of the event was the crowning ceremony, where winners and runners-up were honoured while dressed in traditional Apatani attire rather than conventional western or evening wear. Organisers said the symbolic presentation celebrated indigenous identity, authenticity and cultural pride, recognising the winners not only as modelling champions but also as ambassadors of Apatani heritage.

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Several subtitle awards were presented during the competition. Tapi Kanya won Best Runway Walk, Hibu Omang received Best Presence, Tage Chado was named Mr. Popular, Kago Kaku won Miss Popular, Hiinyo Rilung received the Emerging Model Talent award, Pura Kalyang was honoured for Best Contemporary Styling, Dani Nuri won Best Photogenic, and Koj Nampi received the award for Best Traditional Interpretation.

In the Female Category, Tadu Bini of Mudang Tage Village was crowned the winner. Hano Sumpi of Bamin Village secured the First Runner-Up title, while Hage Konya of Hari Village finished as the Second Runner-Up.

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In the Male Category, Nani Hao of Bulla Village emerged as the winner. Mihin Lento of Tajang Village was declared the First Runner-Up, while Tallo Doding of Hong Village secured the Second Runner-Up position.

The winners were presented with trophies, cash prizes, certificates, sashes and mementoes by distinguished guests, fashion professionals and dignitaries attending the event.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Kago Jorang, General Secretary of the Sillang Diting Dree Festival Celebration Committee and CEO of Apatani Fashion Week & Apatani’s Next Top Model. He thanked the organising committee, designers, judges, sponsors, cultural groups, volunteers, media partners and the people of the Apatani Valley for contributing to the successful event.

Organised under the banner of Apatani Fashion Week, the event continues to provide a platform for indigenous designers, weavers, artisans and aspiring models while promoting the preservation and innovation of Apatani textiles. By integrating fashion with cultural heritage, the initiative seeks to encourage younger generations to embrace their traditions while showcasing indigenous excellence to wider national and international audiences.