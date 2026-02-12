AP QueerStation Joins Livelihood Consultation in Guwahati

GUWAHATI- Representatives of AP QueerStation, including two transmen and queer-trans activist Sawang Wangchha, participated in a consultative meeting on inclusive livelihood opportunities for transgender and gender-diverse communities held in Guwahati on February 11. The consultation, organised by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) and supported by the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), brought together community-based organisations (CBOs) from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Kolkata and other regions.

The meeting focused on improving accessibility and inclusivity within government livelihood schemes, particularly the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDGKY), which emphasises skill development and employment placement for rural youth. Participants discussed how existing frameworks could be adapted to better address the needs of gender and sexual minorities (LGBTQIA+) in rural contexts.

Alongside policy discussions, CBO representatives presented proposals centred on sustainable livelihood models, entrepreneurship, and community-driven skill initiatives tailored to transgender and gender-diverse individuals in Northeast India. Organisers said the consultation aimed to strengthen collaboration between policymakers and grassroots groups to ensure that development programmes reflect diverse lived realities.

The session was facilitated by Avinaba Dutta, an independent public policy researcher and External Expert at NIRDPR, who works on advancing inclusive livelihood policies. Project Officers Viola Goswami and Himanish Baishya from NIRDPR’s North Eastern Regional Centre also attended, outlining ongoing efforts to make government programmes more inclusive and inviting feedback from participating organisations.

During the discussion, Wangchha highlighted gaps in livelihood opportunities for transgender and queer communities in Arunachal Pradesh, noting that structured support systems remain limited compared to some neighbouring states. He called for closer engagement between government departments and local LGBTQIA+ groups, pointing to challenges faced by community members in accessing institutional support.

Prominent activists from across the Northeast, including Santa Khurai and Milin Dutta, were also part of the one-day programme. Observers noted that such consultations reflect a growing emphasis on integrating gender diversity perspectives into rural development policies.