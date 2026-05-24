Anti-Drug Campaigner Gumin Mize’s Detention Sparks Calls for Judicial Inquiry

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Allegations of custodial torture against anti-drug activist and Arunachal Anti Drugs Warrior president Gumin Mize have triggered widespread concern and outrage across Arunachal Pradesh, with several youth bodies and civil society organisations demanding an impartial investigation into the matter.

According to members of the Arunachal Anti Drugs Warrior organisation, Mize was detained following an incident near the Assam-Arunachal border and was allegedly subjected to physical assault while in police custody in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. Supporters of the activist have circulated photographs purportedly showing visible injuries and bruises on his body.

The allegations have intensified public debate over police conduct and the treatment of anti-drug campaigners operating in the border regions between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Various social and youth organisations have called for judicial intervention and a transparent inquiry to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

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Supporters of Mize described him as an active anti-drug campaigner who has worked extensively across Arunachal Pradesh to raise awareness about substance abuse and support rehabilitation efforts among young people. They argued that his work against drug trafficking networks has earned him significant public support in the state.

Human rights advocates and community leaders have also appealed to both state and national human rights institutions to closely monitor the case and ensure due legal process is followed. As of the filing of this report, no official statement had been issued regarding the custodial torture allegations.

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The incident has also drawn political attention. Several individuals and organisations questioned what they described as the lack of intervention by Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung in the matter. Others appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and take action if misconduct by police personnel is established.

Members of the Anti Drugs Warrior organisation further alleged that Assam Police treated Mize “like a terrorist and drug mafia” despite his anti-drug work. Some supporters also claimed that the case may have emerged in the backdrop of recent anti-drug operations involving alleged peddlers operating along the Assam-Arunachal border.

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The report noted that the complainant in the case against Mize was identified as Smt. Popi Kakoti, wife of Rupam Kakoti, a resident of Chessa under Bihpuria Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. Rupam Kakoti had reportedly been arrested earlier by Arunachal Pradesh Police from the Banderdewa check gate on allegations related to drug peddling.

Meanwhile, East Siang Zila Parishad Chairperson Ruth Tabing Boko has reportedly written to the Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister seeking intervention in the case and acknowledging Mize’s contribution to anti-drug awareness campaigns in the region.

The developments have added a new dimension to discussions around policing, anti-drug enforcement and inter-state coordination between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Observers say the manner in which the case is handled could influence public perception and relations between communities living along the inter-state boundary.