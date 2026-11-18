PASIGHAT- Anti-dam activist Tajong Talom was released from Pasighat Sub-Jail on Wednesday evening after spending approximately 24 days in custody in connection with protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Talom, one of the prominent voices opposing the proposed hydropower project on the Siang River, was initially detained on October 24 in connection with the violence that erupted during protests in Pasighat on October 23. He was intercepted by Assam Police in Sivasagar district while reportedly travelling towards Delhi and subsequently handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Police. He was detained under provisions including the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On November 11, the District and Sessions Court in Pasighat granted him bail. However, shortly after walking out of the sub-jail at around 4:30 pm, Talom was taken into custody again by police in connection with a fresh case related to the October 23 incidents.

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The fresh case reportedly involved allegations of mob violence, rioting, arson, assault on security personnel and theft of government property. At the time, family members and lawyers had raised concerns, alleging that the grounds of the fresh arrest were not properly communicated.

This time, Talom was allowed to leave the jail without any immediate re-arrest. He was received by family members and supporters outside the prison, where he was reportedly garlanded amid slogans welcoming his release.

His release has brought relief to his family and supporters, although concerns surrounding the proposed SUMP project and the legal proceedings related to the October protests remain unresolved.

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The proposed project has witnessed sustained opposition from indigenous communities and local organisations, including Adi groups and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum. Opponents have expressed apprehensions over possible submergence of ancestral lands, displacement of communities and ecological consequences in the seismically sensitive Himalayan region.

The project is also viewed by the state government from a strategic perspective, particularly in the context of China’s upstream dam-building activities on the Yarlung Tsangpo, which enters India as the Siang River.

The October 23 protests and subsequent developments have intensified tensions in the Siang belt, particularly following incidents of arson at an NHPC office and damage to other public property in Pasighat.

Also Read- No Final Decision on SUMP Construction Before PFR, Studies and Public Consultation: Pema Khandu

Police have not issued a detailed statement on the circumstances surrounding Talom’s latest release or the present status of the related cases.

While his release marks a significant development in the ongoing SUMP-related protests, the larger debate over the proposed mega dam, its potential impact on indigenous communities and the future of the Siang River continues.