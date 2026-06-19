Answer Keys Distributed Instead of Question Papers, Exam Cancelled in Jaipur

JAIPUR- The University of Rajasthan has ordered an inquiry after a major examination lapse resulted in MA Sociology second-semester students receiving answer keys instead of question papers during a university examination, forcing authorities to cancel the test and reschedule it.

The incident reportedly occurred during an examination on subjects related to Indian Society at an examination centre in Jaipur. Around 300 students were affected by the error, which triggered confusion and protests among candidates.

According to reports, students discovered that the papers distributed in the examination hall contained detailed answers and explanatory material rather than examination questions. Some students alleged that portions of the material appeared to be AI-generated, containing pre-written responses similar to content produced by artificial intelligence tools.

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The mistake quickly came to light, prompting university officials to collect the documents and halt the examination. To maintain fairness and the integrity of the examination process, the university subsequently cancelled the test.

Confirming the development, Controller of Examinations Rakesh Rao said the examination had been cancelled and rescheduled for June 27, 2026.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, the examination has been cancelled and rescheduled for June 27. An inquiry is underway to determine how the error occurred and fix responsibility,” Rao said.

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In an official notification, the university cited an “unavoidable reason” for the cancellation and announced an internal investigation into the matter. Preliminary reports suggest that sealed packets containing question papers and answer keys may have been mistakenly interchanged during the printing or packaging process.

University authorities have assured students that corrective measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in future examinations.

The episode sparked immediate protests from students, many of whom expressed frustration over the disruption to their academic schedule. Several candidates raised concerns about the loss of preparation time and the impact of the cancellation on their semester plans.

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One student reportedly alleged that examination authorities instructed candidates not to discuss the matter publicly after collecting the papers and informed them that the examination would be conducted again on June 27.

The incident also drew criticism on social media, where users questioned the credibility of examination management systems in higher educational institutions. Student organizations, including representatives of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), reportedly demanded accountability and action against those responsible for the lapse.

Education experts have described the incident as a reminder of the importance of robust examination protocols and quality control mechanisms. The controversy comes amid broader concerns across the country regarding examination management, including paper leaks and logistical failures affecting competitive and university-level examinations.

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According to IANS, the envelope containing the answer key was allegedly sent to the examination centre instead of the actual question paper. Since examination packets are opened only at the time of the test, the error reportedly went unnoticed until …

The inquiry committee is expected to submit its findings in the coming days, following which disciplinary action may be initiated against officials found responsible for the error.