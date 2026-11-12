ANSU, ANYA Withdraw Bhalukpong Economic Blockade After Government Assurances

BHALUKPONG- The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Thursday withdrew their economic blockade in Bhalukpong, West Kameng district, after the Arunachal Pradesh Government assured action against those involved in the alleged assault on members of the Nyishi community.

The decision followed a high-level meeting chaired by State Home Minister Mama Natung, which brought together legislators, government officials, police authorities and representatives of various community organisations.

The understanding reached during the meeting was described as the “2026 Kameng Declaration.”

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Government Assures Arrests and Police Action

ANSU president Ashok Doka said police had already arrested two people in connection with the alleged assault on two Nyishi youths at the Transport Federation Check Gate on October 24.

According to Doka, the government assured the organisations that the remaining accused would be arrested within five days.

The State Government also assured disciplinary proceedings against the Bhalukpong Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and the officer-in-charge concerned.

A new SDPO is expected to be posted at Bhalukpong to ensure impartial policing, according to the assurances conveyed during the meeting.

The government also promised to ensure equal status, rights and facilities for Nyishi residents of West Kameng, including matters concerning Scheduled Tribe status and Permanent Residential Certificates, in accordance with earlier agreements.

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Blockade Followed Allegations of Repeated Attacks

ANSU and ANYA had launched the economic blockade at Bhalukpong and Ziro Point on Wednesday after alleging a series of attacks on members of the Nyishi community in Bhalukpong over the past seven months.

The organisations also accused the local police of failing to take prompt action against those responsible.

The blockade was temporarily suspended on Wednesday evening for 24 hours following discussions with West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Chutia, who informed the organisations that Chief Minister Pema Khandu had asked Home Minister Mama Natung to convene a meeting to address the issue.

Earlier, ANSU and ANYA had demanded immediate arrests in connection with the October 24 incident, suspension of the investigating officer and the SDPO concerned, and an impartial inquiry into allegations of police negligence and partiality.

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Earlier Incidents Also Raised

The organisations also referred to other incidents, including the burning of 21 houses at Deputa Nyishi village on April 30 and the alleged assault on two forest guards at the Tipi Forest Check Gate on July 5.

They further alleged that the father of one of the October 24 victims was subsequently assaulted at the Bhalukpong Health Centre.

The government, during Thursday’s meeting, also agreed to uphold the provisions of the 2012 Bomdila Declaration and the 2015 Bhalukpong Declaration, both aimed at ensuring peaceful coexistence and communal harmony in the region.

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Land Issue Also Discussed

The meeting also addressed the contentious issue of land ownership in the area.

It was clarified that the land between Tipi and Bhalukpong falls within reserved forest land and cannot be treated as the exclusive property of any individual or community.

Any future proposal for the de-reservation of the land would require consultation and participation from all communities living in the region, according to the understanding reached at the meeting.

The withdrawal of the blockade marks an important step towards easing tensions in West Kameng. However, the implementation of the assurances—particularly the arrest of the remaining accused, disciplinary action against police personnel and the protection of equal rights—will be closely watched by the organisations and local communities in the coming days.