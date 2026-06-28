Another Exam, Another Leak: Maharashtra TET Postponed After Bhiwandi Bust

MUMBAI, June 27: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, scheduled to be conducted on June 28, has been postponed after authorities detected a suspected question paper leak in Bhiwandi, Thane district, barely a day before the examination. The development has once again brought the issue of examination security and transparency into sharp focus.

According to officials, police acted on confidential information and conducted a raid in Bhiwandi, where three individuals were allegedly found in possession of question papers matching the official examination. Officials from the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) verified the recovered material before the examination was called off.

The examination, which was to be held at more than 1,000 centres across Maharashtra, was expected to witness around six lakh registrations across Papers I and II. Authorities said the postponement was necessary to ensure the integrity and transparency of the recruitment process. A revised examination schedule will be announced later, and candidates will not be required to register again.

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The Maharashtra government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged leak. Police have indicated that the accused may be linked to an inter-state network involved in examination malpractices, and further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

The latest incident has renewed concerns over the vulnerability of competitive examinations in India. Over the past several years, multiple recruitment and entrance examinations conducted by both central and state agencies have faced allegations of question paper leaks, malpractice or organised cheating. Such incidents have repeatedly delayed recruitment processes, increased litigation and imposed emotional and financial costs on candidates.

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Education experts have argued that recurring examination irregularities point to systemic weaknesses in the handling of confidential question papers, including printing, transportation, storage and digital security. The use of encrypted digital systems, stricter access protocols, enhanced surveillance and stronger legal deterrents has been suggested as part of broader reforms to restore public confidence in the examination system.

The Maharashtra TET postponement is likely to intensify the ongoing debate over whether existing safeguards are adequate to protect the integrity of high-stakes examinations and ensure equal opportunity for candidates.