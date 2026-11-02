Anjaw KVK Showcases Traditional Crafts of Mishmi Community at Hayuliang

HAYULIANG- Traditional textiles, indigenous handicrafts and the rich cultural identity of the Mishmi community were highlighted at a special programme organised by ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, under the theme “Our Heritage, Our Pride: Celebrating Tribal Culture” at Hayuliang.

The programme was organised as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas activities, bringing together eight farm women and four men to celebrate and appreciate the traditional knowledge and artistic heritage of the Mishmi community.

The event was conducted by KVK experts Er. Ugarsain Sangwan and Mr. Naveen Khoisnam.

A major highlight was the display of traditional Mishmi textiles, clothing and handicrafts, offering participants an opportunity to appreciate the community’s indigenous craftsmanship and cultural traditions.

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The exhibition featured colourful woven shoulder bags with distinctive geometric patterns and decorative tassels, traditional striped wraparound garments, woven belts and bamboo and cane baskets. These traditional products reflected the artistic skills, creativity and craftsmanship passed down through generations.

Beyond showcasing traditional objects, the programme highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous art and cultural identity amid changing social and economic environments.

Particular emphasis was placed on the contribution of tribal women, whose skills and knowledge play an important role in sustaining traditional textile weaving and handicraft practices.

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The programme also provided a platform to recognise the cultural significance of traditional crafts and encourage appreciation of the Mishmi community’s heritage.

Such initiatives under Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas highlight the importance of safeguarding indigenous traditions, promoting traditional knowledge and recognising the contributions of tribal communities to India’s cultural diversity.