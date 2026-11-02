ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Anjaw KVK Showcases Traditional Crafts of Mishmi Community at Hayuliang

Organised under Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas activities, the programme showcased Mishmi traditional textiles, handicrafts and indigenous craftsmanship, highlighting the role of women in preserving cultural heritage.

Last Updated: 02/11/2026
1 minute read
Anjaw KVK Showcases Traditional Crafts of Mishmi Community at Hayuliang

HAYULIANG-   Traditional textiles, indigenous handicrafts and the rich cultural identity of the Mishmi community were highlighted at a special programme organised by ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, under the theme “Our Heritage, Our Pride: Celebrating Tribal Culture” at Hayuliang.

The programme was organised as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas activities, bringing together eight farm women and four men to celebrate and appreciate the traditional knowledge and artistic heritage of the Mishmi community.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The event was conducted by KVK experts Er. Ugarsain Sangwan and Mr. Naveen Khoisnam.

A major highlight was the display of traditional Mishmi textiles, clothing and handicrafts, offering participants an opportunity to appreciate the community’s indigenous craftsmanship and cultural traditions.

Also Read- Papum Pare Launches 60-Day Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 4.0 to Protect Young Generation

The exhibition featured colourful woven shoulder bags with distinctive geometric patterns and decorative tassels, traditional striped wraparound garments, woven belts and bamboo and cane baskets. These traditional products reflected the artistic skills, creativity and craftsmanship passed down through generations.

Beyond showcasing traditional objects, the programme highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous art and cultural identity amid changing social and economic environments.

Particular emphasis was placed on the contribution of tribal women, whose skills and knowledge play an important role in sustaining traditional textile weaving and handicraft practices.

Also Read- Buddha’s Sacred Relics Return to Arunachal After 13 Years; Exposition Begins in Tawang

The programme also provided a platform to recognise the cultural significance of traditional crafts and encourage appreciation of the Mishmi community’s heritage.

Such initiatives under Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas highlight the importance of safeguarding indigenous traditions, promoting traditional knowledge and recognising the contributions of tribal communities to India’s cultural diversity.

Tags
Last Updated: 02/11/2026
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

Lower Subansiri Intensifies Anti-Drug Drive, Calls for Stronger Community Participation

Lower Subansiri Intensifies Anti-Drug Drive, Calls for Stronger Community Participation

“India Is Strong, Watch Dhurandhar”: Arunachal Minister Balo Raja Hits Back at ITBP Chief’s Border Remarks

“India Is Strong, Watch Dhurandhar”: Arunachal Minister Balo Raja Hits Back at ITBP Chief’s Border Remarks

Arunachal Completes GLOF Awareness Drive Across Downstream Villages of Nine High-Risk Glacial Lakes in Tawang

Arunachal Completes GLOF Awareness Drive Across Downstream Villages of Nine High-Risk Glacial Lakes in Tawang

Wangki Lowang Flags Off Mini Fire Tender for Deomali Forest Division

Wangki Lowang Flags Off Mini Fire Tender for Deomali Forest Division

WRGC Deomali Celebrates 24th Annual College Day, Highlights 98.92% Pass Rate

WRGC Deomali Celebrates 24th Annual College Day, Highlights 98.92% Pass Rate

Arunachal: Fish Ranching Programme Launched at Ranganadi Reservoir in Yazali﻿

Arunachal: Fish Ranching Programme Launched at Ranganadi Reservoir in Yazali﻿

ICAR Basar Promotes Diversified Vegetable Farming and Soil Conservation in Leparada﻿

ICAR Basar Promotes Diversified Vegetable Farming and Soil Conservation in Leparada﻿

Siang Par Sangram: Understanding the Controversy Around the Proposed Dam

Siang Par Sangram: Understanding the Controversy Around the Proposed Dam

Borguli Celebrates Platinum Jubilee, Honours Founders and Educational Pioneers﻿

Borguli Celebrates Platinum Jubilee, Honours Founders and Educational Pioneers﻿

ICAR Basar Field Day Promotes Potential Crops for Mid-Hill Farmers﻿

ICAR Basar Field Day Promotes Potential Crops for Mid-Hill Farmers﻿

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button