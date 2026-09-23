Anjaw Holds First DLSC Meeting Under Lakhpati Didi Initiative﻿

HAWAI (Anjaw )- The District Level Steering Committee (DLSC) under the Lakhpati Didi Initiative held its first meeting for the financial year 2026–27 at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Hawai on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening coordination among departments to promote women-led livelihoods in the district.

The meeting was chaired by Millo Kojin, Deputy Commissioner, Anjaw District-cum-Chairperson, DLSC. The committee discussed measures to enable more Self-Help Group (SHG) members to attain Lakhpati Didi status through better convergence of government schemes and institutional support.

Representatives from Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, Handloom and Textiles, Tourism, Panchayati Raj, NABARD, banking institutions and the Department of Cooperation shared information on available schemes, livelihood opportunities, credit facilities, training and exposure support for prospective Lakhpati Didis.

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According to the district administration, Anjaw currently has 97 declared Lakhpati Didis. During the meeting, two of them—Dhirelu Yun of BMMU Hayuliang and Nayalu Minin of BMMU Hawai-Walong—were felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner and presented Certificates of Appreciation for their achievements and contribution to sustainable rural livelihoods.

Zilla Parishad Members Barum Masong, Hawai North, and Alemsi Kri, Manchal, assured support in facilitating access to eligible schemes and interventions under the Panchayati Raj system for prospective Lakhpati Didis in their respective areas.

Barum Masong also acknowledged the contribution of Self-Help Groups and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) towards the socio-economic upliftment of rural women and communities.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to treat the Lakhpati Didi target as a collective district-level responsibility. He emphasised regular monitoring, effective convergence of schemes and timely support to prospective Lakhpati Didis to help them move towards sustainable and higher household incomes.

The meeting concluded with a commitment among participating stakeholders to strengthen inter-departmental convergence, create sustainable livelihood opportunities and promote the socio-economic empowerment of rural women across Anjaw district.