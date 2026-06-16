Anjaw District Holds APEDP 5.0 Sensitisation Meeting to Boost Entrepreneurial Participation

HAWAI— The District Administration of Anjaw on Tuesday convened an awareness-cum-sensitisation meeting on the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP) 5.0, aimed at expanding awareness about the state government’s flagship entrepreneurship initiative and encouraging broader participation from across the district.

Held at Hawai, the programme brought together Heads of Departments (HoDs), Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs), Gram Panchayat Chairpersons (GPCs), representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), and other stakeholders.

Opening the session, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Dakli Gara highlighted the importance of fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in Anjaw. He urged stakeholders to actively support deserving youth and innovators by facilitating awareness and outreach efforts at the grassroots level.

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A detailed presentation on APEDP 5.0 was delivered by Sidharth D, Assistant Fellow, MMVAPFP. The presentation outlined the programme’s vision, objectives, eligibility criteria, application procedures, incubation support mechanisms, seed funding provisions, and other financial and non-financial incentives available to selected startups.

The presentation also underscored the programme’s focus on innovation, scalability, and sustainable enterprise development. Participants were encouraged to motivate aspiring entrepreneurs in the district to avail themselves of the opportunities offered under the scheme.

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Officials emphasised the collective responsibility of district authorities, line departments, PRI representatives and community organisations in ensuring widespread dissemination of information. Stakeholders were encouraged to undertake awareness campaigns at the Circle, Block and village levels through public meetings, community engagement programmes, social media outreach, and the use of banners and hoardings.

During the interaction session, the Zilla Parishad Member of Hawai North and several Gram Panchayat Chairpersons welcomed the initiative and stressed the need for sustained awareness efforts to ensure greater participation from remote and underserved areas of the district.

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Heads of Departments also shared their observations and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the objectives of APEDP 5.0. They noted that departmental networks and field-level engagements could play a significant role in identifying innovative individuals and encouraging entrepreneurship among local youth.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by District Planning Officer Ozing Gao, who thanked participants for their contributions and called for coordinated action among government departments, PRI institutions and community stakeholders to ensure that eligible beneficiaries across the district are informed about the programme.

Reaffirming its commitment to entrepreneurship-led development, the District Administration stated that initiatives such as APEDP 5.0 could contribute to inclusive economic growth by creating opportunities for innovation, employment and local enterprise development. Eligible innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs have been encouraged to submit their applications before the programme deadline of July 20, 2027.