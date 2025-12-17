Anini Named Best Emerging Adventure Destination

SRINAGAR- Anini, the headquarters of Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh, has been conferred the “Best Emerging Adventure Destination” award at the 17th Annual Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The award was presented by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and recognises Anini’s growing prominence on India’s adventure tourism landscape. The honour reflects sustained efforts by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with local tourism stakeholders and the residents of Anini.

Officials noted that Anini’s development as an adventure tourism destination has been shaped by an approach emphasising environmental responsibility, community participation, and resilience in a challenging Himalayan terrain. The recognition highlights a tourism model that seeks to balance exploration with conservation and respect for local ecology and culture.

The award marks a significant milestone for Dibang Valley and underscores Arunachal Pradesh’s broader efforts to diversify its tourism offerings beyond traditional circuits. With its unique geography and increasing visibility among adventure travellers, Anini has gradually re-emerged on the national tourism map.

The award was received on behalf of the district by Lamwang Aran, District Tourism Officer (DTO), Anini.