Anini Emerges as India’s Next Adventure Hub

ANINI- Once considered inaccessible due to its remote Himalayan terrain, Anini in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most compelling destinations for adventure tourism. Defined by alpine forests, glacial landscapes and the cultural legacy of the Idu Mishmi community, the region is gaining national visibility through structured trekking programmes and expanding eco-adventure initiatives.

At the centre of this transformation are two flagship routes: the Seven Lakes Trek and the Aeyo Valley Trek. Both trails, traditionally used by local hunters and herders, have in recent years been formalised and promoted as part of the state’s push towards experience-based tourism.

The Seven Lakes Trek, introduced officially in 2019, has seen notable growth. Covering nearly 35–40 kilometres and reaching elevations close to 13,000 feet, it takes trekkers across meadows, ridges and glacial basins before culminating at a cluster of seven high-altitude lakes. According to official data, 625 trekkers have completed the route so far, including 95 this year, reflecting the trek’s increasing appeal among domestic and international visitors.

The Aeyo Valley Trek, recognised nationally as one of the country’s standout adventure destinations, has also gained followership. The seven-day trail runs through ancient Idu Mishmi hunting corridors and dense coniferous forests, offering an immersive wilderness experience. With 81 trekkers completing the route this year, the trail is emerging as a significant contributor to Dibang Valley’s eco-tourism footprint.

Alongside these popular treks, Anini is opening new circuits such as Zambra Valley—home to the endangered Mishmi Takin—the Pomo Winter Trek, and the culturally significant Athu-Popu pilgrimage route. Officials note that these diversified trails have helped create local livelihoods, bringing trained porters, mountain cooks, wildlife interpreters and cultural guides into the tourism value chain.

National recognition has followed. At the Outlook Traveller Awards, Anini received the Silver for Best Offbeat Destination in 2023 and the Gold for Best Offbeat Mountain Destination in 2024. Improved accessibility, focused promotion and strong community participation have been central to this rise.

Tourism officials emphasise that the region’s future depends on balancing visitor interest with conservation. While adventure tourism offers significant economic potential, Dibang Valley’s fragile high-altitude ecosystems, rare wildlife habitats and indigenous cultural landscapes require careful stewardship.

With its diverse treks, vibrant cultural narratives and largely untouched terrains, Anini is positioning itself as a destination for travellers seeking depth over volume. The experience, officials say, is less about mass tourism and more about meaningful engagement with one of India’s last vast frontiers.

Written by, Lamwang Aran, District Tourism Officer