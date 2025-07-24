Angara Airlines Plane Crashes in Russia’s Amur Region—49 Dead, No Survivors

Angara Airlines Plane Crashes- A tragic aviation disaster struck Russia’s Far East today as an Angara Airlines Antonov An-24 aircraft crashed near Tynda in the Amur region, killing all 49 people on board, including five children and six crew members.

The twin-engine Soviet-era aircraft was operating Flight KHB-BLJ-TYN, connecting Khabarovsk, Blagoveshchensk, and Tynda, when it disappeared from radar during its second landing attempt at Tynda Airport around 1 p.m. local time. Authorities later confirmed the aircraft had crashed into a forested mountainside, approximately 15 km from the airport, and was found engulfed in flames.

The aircraft, built in 1976, was navigating poor visibility and harsh terrain during final descent. According to preliminary investigations cited by TASS, a combination of human error and low visibility during landing may have led to the fatal crash.

Also Read- Small Plane Crash Leaves One Dead in London

A Mi-8 helicopter deployed by Rosaviatsiya, Russia’s civil aviation agency, located the burning wreckage, but rescue efforts were hampered by rugged topography and dense taiga forest. Helicopters could not land, forcing ground teams to trek through marshland and heavy vegetation.

Russia’s Transport Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe under Article 263, Part 3 of the Russian Criminal Code, covering violations of aviation safety resulting in multiple deaths.

Regional Governor Vasily Orlov confirmed the passenger manifest and assured that “all available resources have been deployed” for recovery. Among the victims was one Chinese national, as reported by Xinhua.

Also Read- American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catch Fire in Midair

This is Russia’s deadliest aviation incident since July 2021, when an An-26 crashed in Kamchatka, killing 28 people. The disaster has reignited debate over Russia’s aging aircraft fleet, many of which, like the An-24, have long exceeded their standard service life.

In recent years, Western sanctions have restricted Russia’s access to spare parts and technical support, putting increased pressure on regional carriers like Angara Airlines. The airline, like others, had received government clearance to continue flying its aging Antonov fleet in the absence of modern alternatives — a policy now under renewed scrutiny.

Rescue and recovery operations continue, with four more aircraft on standby, while the focus now shifts to supporting the families of the victims and uncovering the exact cause of the crash.