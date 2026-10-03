Anganwadi Centres in East Kameng Become Hubs of Community Participation﻿

CHAYANGTAJO, East Kameng: The Chayangtajo ICDS Project is conducting a series of community-oriented programmes across its Anganwadi Centres from September 25 to October 7, 2026, with a focus on strengthening community participation and improving services for women and children.

The programmes are being organised under “Angan Ka Utsav,” “Angan Milan Seva,” “Jan Seva Se Desh Seva” and “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” at 28 locations under the Chayangtajo ICDS Project.

The initiative covers Anganwadi Centres at Nari Camp, Mangfi Mangam, Bodi, Nampe Beyong, Langruk Tajo, Domdila, Kamke, Sawa HQ, Eri Tajo, Tajo Village, Paffa, Laching Bagang, Sangchu Sullong, Jayang Bagang, Killo, Jomoh, Wallong, Doripu Bagang, Wada Bagang, Rebe, Namchar Bagang, Tamak Sullong, Soshi Bagang, Chayangtajo HQ, Hara Yangfo, Kese Bagang, Krema Pao and Tarawa Yangfo.

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According to the programme details, the activities are being conducted with active participation from local communities and different stakeholders, with the broader objective of making Anganwadi Centres more vibrant and responsive platforms for women and children.

At programmes held at Nari Camp, Nampe Beyong, Eri Tajo and Domdila Tajo, Chayangtajo HMLA-cum-Advisor to the Minister of Water Resources Development Hayeng Mangfi, along with BJP Chayangtajo Mandal President Sama Bagang, BJP Mandal Mahila Morcha workers, Heads of Departments, officials and other stakeholders, participated and extended their support.

During his interactions, Mangfi engaged with Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs), ASHA workers, beneficiaries, Gram Panchayat representatives, Self-Help Groups and other community stakeholders.

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Discussions focused on key areas including nutrition, maternal and child health, immunisation, maternal support, early childhood care and development, and delivery of community-based services.

A major component of the initiative is the effort to increase the involvement of community institutions and frontline stakeholders in ICDS activities. The project is seeking greater participation from Panchayati Raj Institutions, SHGs, Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Committees, frontline workers and beneficiaries.

The approach places Anganwadi Centres at the centre of community-level efforts concerning nutrition, health, early childhood development and awareness.

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The Chayangtajo ICDS Project said the initiatives are aimed at developing every Anganwadi Centre as a hub of nutrition, care, learning, awareness and community participation, in line with the broader vision of “Angan Se Viksit Bharat” and the spirit of “Jan Seva Se Desh Seva.”

The programmes also underline the role of collective responsibility and community ownership in strengthening services for women and children. Sustained coordination among government functionaries, frontline workers, PRI representatives, SHGs and local communities is being emphasised as an important part of the initiative.

With activities continuing through October 7, the community programmes are intended to reinforce grassroots engagement and support the holistic development and well-being of women and children under the Chayangtajo ICDS Project.