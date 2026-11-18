ITANAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh on November 20 for a two-day tour, during which he is expected to attend public programmes and hold discussions with the state government on development priorities, internal security and key challenges facing the strategically important border state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu confirmed the proposed visit on November 18, informing that a review meeting had been proposed to assess the state’s development progress, ongoing challenges and future priorities.

The visit comes at a time when Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing sustained opposition to the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), with protests reported across the Siang Valley over concerns about its potential environmental, social and cultural impact.

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The proposed project and the prevailing situation in the affected areas are expected to remain among the important issues drawing attention during the visit. Internal security and law-and-order matters are also likely to feature in discussions, considering Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic location and its sensitive international borders.

However, Khandu clarified that matters concerning international relations fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“The Prime Minister and the Home Minister always remain concerned about the state. A review meeting has been proposed to discuss the problems of the state,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

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Two Public Programmes Planned

As part of his visit, Shah is scheduled to attend two public programmes. One will be held at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa, while another is planned at IG Park in Itanagar.

The Home Minister is also expected to present medals to police personnel in recognition of their service and contributions.

Khandu described the visit as an important opportunity for the state government to place its development requirements and key concerns before the Centre.

Border Development and Security in Focus

Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaking several initiatives to strengthen infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood opportunities in its remote border areas through central government programmes, including the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The development of strategically important frontier villages, along with improved infrastructure and security arrangements, remains a key priority for the state.

According to the Chief Minister, Amit Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on November 22 after completing his engagements in the state.

The upcoming visit is expected to provide an opportunity for discussions between the Centre and the state government on Arunachal Pradesh’s development requirements, security concerns and the challenges confronting its border communities.