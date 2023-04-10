Amit Shah launches ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ at Kibithu – a border village in Arunachal Pradesh

KIBITHU ( Arunachal Pradesh )- Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah launches the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ at Kibithu – a border village in Arunachal Pradesh today.

In his address, Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed people’s approach towards border villages, now people visiting border area know it not as last village but as the first village of India.

Mr Shah said that, Border areas are the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the security of the border is the security of the nation and this is the reason that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working to increase the border infrastructure

The work which opposition governments could not do in their 12 terms for the border infrastructure, PM Modi has done it in his 2 terms only, he said.

The Vibrant Villages Programme to be implemented in 3 phases, the goal of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to stop migration from all the villages of the entire northern border, to promote tourism and provide all facilities like cities, the minister said.

Mr Shah Said that, the central Government has approved the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ with a central contribution of Rs.4800 crore for the FY 2022-23 to 2025-26 including Rs.2500 crore specifically for road connectivity.

This program will help in improving the standard of living of the people of the border villages and encourage them to stay in their places, which will prevent migration from these villages and also strengthen the security of the border

Further he informed that, 2967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts along the northern border in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development under the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’.

Under the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’, the participation and responsibility of the Panchayat and Gram Sabha in the administration at the Central, State, District and Block-levels will be ensured, all the schemes have been prepared in an integrated and coordinated manner for 100% implementation. He informed.

Mr Shah said that prior to 2014, the entire Northeast was known as a region ridden with issues, but due to “Look East Policy” of PM Modi, the Northeast is no longer ridden with problems, but is known as an area of prosperity and development

Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed AFSPA from 70 percent of Northeast and the day is not far when it will be removed from entire Northeast

Due to the policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth who took up arms are now coming into the mainstream and contributing to the development of India, He said.