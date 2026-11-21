ITANAGAR- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conferred the prestigious President’s Police Colour on the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) at an impressive ceremonial parade held at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, marking a historic milestone for the state’s police force. On the occasion, 900 newly recruited police personnel also received their appointment letters.

Shah, who arrived in Itanagar on Friday evening on a three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, presented the honour in recognition of the force’s distinguished service, professionalism, courage and commitment to public safety.

With this recognition, Arunachal Pradesh Police becomes the 16th state police force in the country to receive the President’s Police Colour, one of the highest honours bestowed upon a police organisation. The recognition marks a moment of immense pride for its approximately 16,000 personnel.

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Raised on November 8, 1972, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has played a significant role in maintaining law and order, internal security and peace across the strategically important frontier state.

The ceremonial programme also paid solemn tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifices were remembered during the occasion.

900 Recruits Receive Appointment Letters

A major highlight of the Alankaran Parade was the distribution of appointment letters to 900 newly recruited police personnel under various categories. The recruits are expected to join the force with renewed energy and commitment to public service.

The Union Home Minister also inspected the ceremonial march-past by different police contingents.

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Shah Highlights Centre’s Focus on Northeast Development

Addressing the gathering, Shah described the President’s Police Colour as a recognition of the Arunachal Pradesh Police’s distinguished service, professionalism, strength and sacrifice.

He said the honour reflected the dedication and commitment of the force towards safeguarding the people and maintaining peace in the state.

Highlighting the Centre’s focus on the development of the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said special attention was being given to strengthening infrastructure in border areas, considering the region’s strategic importance and international boundaries.

He referred to several major infrastructure and development initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Sela Tunnel, Bogibeel Bridge, Namchik-Namphuk coal mine, Trans-Arunachal Highway, Dibang hydropower project and Donyi Polo Airport.

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He also highlighted initiatives in healthcare, agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors aimed at improving the living standards of people in the state.

Emphasising the need to tackle drug abuse and trafficking, Shah called for stronger measures to curb the supply of narcotics and eliminate the drug menace in Arunachal Pradesh and the country.

He also spoke about reforms in the criminal justice system, describing the government’s approach as time-bound and citizen-centric.

Shah Stresses Dialogue on Siang Multipurpose Project

Referring to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the Home Minister reiterated that dialogue and proper consultation with stakeholders and local communities were essential for taking the project forward.

His remarks come amid continued opposition to the proposed mega hydropower project from sections of the Adi community and local organisations over concerns relating to displacement, environmental impact and the protection of indigenous rights.

CM Calls It a ‘Red Letter Day’ for Arunachal

Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the occasion as a ‘Red Letter Day’ for Arunachal Pradesh, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a moment of history in the making.

Recounting the history of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Khandu recalled its establishment in 1972-73, when the former North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) was largely under the security arrangements of the Assam Rifles.

He said the police force, which currently has around 16,000 personnel, has evolved significantly and is now playing a crucial role in maintaining internal security, law and order and supporting the state’s overall development.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen the fight against narcotics through the introduction of three new laws, while emphasising police modernisation, specialised training and capacity-building initiatives.

He paid tribute to police martyrs and acknowledged the sacrifices made by personnel in the service of the state and the nation.

Home Minister Mama Natung Calls It Historic

Earlier, State Home Minister Mama Natung described the occasion as historic and welcomed the dignitaries and participants.

He said that under the state government’s ‘Team Arunachal’ approach, the Arunachal Pradesh Police had made significant contributions towards maintaining security, peace and tranquillity across the state.

The ceremony was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, cabinet ministers, MLAs, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Director General of Police Rajesh Kumar, senior government officials and police personnel.

The programme concluded with a traditional ‘Bara Khana’.