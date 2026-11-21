ITANAGAR- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday described the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) as crucial for Arunachal Pradesh’s development and India’s energy security, while assuring residents of the Siang region that the project would move forward only with their trust and through dialogue.

Speaking after conferring the President’s Police Colour on the Arunachal Pradesh Police at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, Shah said the proposed project would strengthen India’s energy capacity and boost the state’s income.

Addressing concerns among residents of the Siang region, particularly members of the Adi community, the Home Minister assured them that the Centre would engage in progressive discussions to address apprehensions surrounding the project.

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“I want to assure my Siang brothers and sisters that we will have progressive discussions with you and work towards building your trust in this project. Only through communication can we find solutions to the concerns. You need not worry about that,” Shah said.

He emphasised that the cultural identity, traditions, rights and interests of local communities would not be compromised.

“We will find a way forward by keeping your culture and everything associated with it as a priority. Connect and communicate with the state government and the Home Department. This project is for the future and development of Arunachal’s youth, and we will take it forward only with your trust. The Centre will not compromise on the rights and identity of the people,” he added.

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Shah also assured that those who may be affected by the project would receive “one of the country’s best” rehabilitation and resettlement packages. He urged residents and organisations opposing the project to engage with the state government for further discussions.

Opposition Continues Over Siang Project

The Home Minister’s assurance comes amid sustained opposition from sections of the Adi community and organisations, including the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) and Adi Ba:né Kébang United.

On Friday, these organisations submitted a memorandum to Shah seeking withdrawal of the project proposal and raising concerns over the treatment of anti-dam protesters.

The proposed mega hydropower project, currently at the pre-feasibility stage, has faced protests over concerns about possible displacement, submergence of villages, and loss of ancestral land, agricultural fields, orchards, burial grounds and cultural practices associated with the Siang River.

Environmental and seismic risks have also emerged as major concerns among local communities. Local organisations have estimated that dozens of villages could be affected and tens of thousands of people displaced.

Strategic and Developmental Importance

The Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government have described the project as a national priority and a strategic necessity, particularly in the context of China’s large upstream hydropower plans on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has previously described the project as essential for water security and flood management in the region.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Later on Saturday, he was scheduled to hold review meetings with state officials on development, infrastructure, internal security and border-area issues.

On Sunday, he is expected to attend programmes, including the unveiling of the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, before returning to New Delhi.

The Home Minister’s remarks have placed dialogue, local consent and rehabilitation at the centre of the continuing debate over one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most contentious proposed infrastructure projects.