ITANAGAR- Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening for a three-day visit, marking the beginning of a series of official engagements focusing on police modernisation, development, internal security and disaster management.

Shah was received at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak, State BJP president Kaling Moyong, other party leaders and senior state government officials.

The arrival follows the announcement made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 18 regarding the Home Minister’s proposed visit and a review meeting with the state government to discuss key development priorities and security-related concerns.

Also Read- CRPF DG G.P. Singh Meets Arunachal Governor, Discusses Internal Security

President’s Police Colours Ceremony in Focus

One of the major engagements of Shah’s visit will be the presentation of the prestigious President’s Police Colours to the Arunachal Pradesh Police at the Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa, on Saturday.

The programme will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs’ Pillar, inspection of the parade and a ceremonial march past. The Home Minister is also scheduled to address the gathering and distribute appointment letters to newly recruited personnel.

The recognition marks an important milestone for the Arunachal Pradesh Police in acknowledgement of its distinguished service.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Pushes for Faster Border Fencing in Longding, Tirap and Changlang

Development and Security Review

Shah is also scheduled to hold review meetings with senior state government officials at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, to assess the progress of major development projects and discuss issues concerning the state.

The deliberations are expected to cover infrastructure development, internal security, border-area development and coordination between the Centre and the state government.

The visit comes at a time when Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing continued public opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). Sections of local communities in the Siang Valley have raised concerns over the potential environmental, social and cultural impact of the proposed project.

The Siang project and the prevailing situation in the affected areas are likely to remain among the issues drawing attention during the Home Minister’s visit.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Brings Government Services to Remote Thingbu Village

Cooperation Vision Document and NDRF Campus

On November 22, Shah is scheduled to attend a programme at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar, where he will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, present Cooperation Awards and inaugurate the Saras Mela.

He will subsequently visit Hollongi to inaugurate the permanent campus of the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), an important addition to the state’s disaster response infrastructure.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi on November 22 after completing his engagements in the state.

Shah’s visit is expected to provide an opportunity for the Arunachal Pradesh government to place its development priorities, border-area requirements and security concerns before the Centre.