Amid Siang Protests, FAC Recommends Stage-I Forest Clearance for 1,000-MW Naying Project

NEW DELHI: Even as protests continue in Arunachal Pradesh over the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended in-principle, or Stage-I, forest clearance for the proposed 1,000-MW Naying Hydroelectric Project on the Siyom River.

The recommendation was made during the FAC meeting held on October 23, 2026, according to the official records and meeting minutes.

The project is proposed to be developed by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) and is planned as a run-of-the-river hydroelectric scheme on the Siyom River, a major tributary of the Siang, in the Shi Yomi and Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Importantly, the FAC recommendation does not amount to final forest clearance. The project will have to fulfil a number of conditions before it can move towards Stage-II or final approval for forest land diversion.

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470.8 Hectares of Forest Land Proposed for Diversion

The proposed in-principle clearance involves the diversion of approximately 470.8 hectares of unclassed forest land.

The FAC has categorised the project area as a “high conservation value zone”, underlining the ecological sensitivity of the region.

According to project records, around 1,04,036 trees could be affected by the proposed project. Of these, approximately 48,282 trees have a girth above 60 centimetres, while around 55,754 trees are below that category.

The FAC has attached several conditions to its recommendation, including compensatory afforestation over 942 hectares of contiguous land, equivalent to double the proposed diverted forest area.

The committee has also called for design modifications based on the cumulative impact assessment of projects in the Siang basin. These include measures to lower the full reservoir level and maintain at least a one-kilometre free-flowing stretch of river between the upstream Tato-II project and the proposed Naying project.

Other conditions, including rehabilitation and related compliance requirements, will have to be met before final approval for forest diversion can be considered.

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₹10,369-Crore Project with 1,000-MW Capacity

According to submissions made to authorities, the estimated cost of the Naying Hydroelectric Project is around ₹10,369 crore, although some earlier assessments had placed the figure at approximately ₹11,835 crore.

The project includes a concrete gravity dam measuring 138 metres from the deepest foundation level, located near the Pabuying and Yapik villages.

The proposed underground powerhouse would have four vertical-axis Francis turbine-generator units of 250 MW each, giving the project a total installed capacity of 1,000 MW.

The project infrastructure also includes a 7.08-kilometre-long headrace tunnel with a diameter of 10.6 metres, along with a surge shaft and tailrace tunnel.

The proposed project is expected to generate around 4,967 GWh of electricity annually.

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Part of Wider Hydropower Development in Siang Basin

The Naying project is among several major hydroelectric schemes planned or proposed in the broader Siang basin.

These include the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the 2,700-MW Lower Siang project, and the 700-MW Tato-II project.

The FAC has noted the potential contribution of the Naying project to meeting power requirements in the Northeast, with surplus electricity potentially being available for other parts of the country.

However, the advancement of another major hydroelectric project in the basin comes at a time when concerns over large-scale dam development have intensified in Arunachal Pradesh.

Social and Ecological Concerns Remain

A social impact assessment associated with the project identified potential impacts on around 12 villages and more than 400 project-affected families. One draft survey had cited 410 families across 13 villages.

Environmental assessments have also raised concerns about the possible impact on aquatic ecosystems.

According to the environmental impact assessment, the dam and reservoir could affect fish habitats and migration patterns involving around 20 species present in the river system.

The project site is also located near the Yorde-Rabe Supse and Mouling wildlife sanctuaries, although the proposed project area itself is not within a notified protected area.

Earlier, in June 2026, the ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee had recommended environmental clearance for the project, subject to conditions, following public hearings and environmental studies. The Central Electricity Authority had also previously concurred with the Detailed Project Report.

Separate from SUMP, but Part of Wider Basin Debate

The FAC’s recommendation for the Naying project is separate from the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, where pre-feasibility activities and the larger development proposal continue to face opposition and public concern.

However, the progress of the Naying project is likely to add to the broader debate over hydropower development, ecological conservation and the future of communities living in the sensitive Siang river basin.

While the FAC recommendation represents an important step in the statutory approval process, the Naying project still requires compliance with the stipulated conditions and further clearances before final forest land diversion and construction can proceed.

As Arunachal Pradesh continues to balance its vast hydropower potential with environmental and social concerns, the future of projects such as Naying is expected to remain closely watched.