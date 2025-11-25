Amar Sangno Urges Journalists to Prioritise Truth

PASIGHAT- Senior journalist Amar Sangno underscored the need for truth, ethical conduct and public-oriented reporting in contemporary media, while speaking at an invited lecture on “Journalism as Public Service: Responsible Reporting and Career Opportunities” at Arunachal Pradesh State University (APU) on Tuesday.

Addressing Mass Communication students, Sangno warned that the current media environment is increasingly susceptible to misinformation. “Repeat a lie often enough, and it starts sounding like the truth — the illusion of truth,” he said. “But journalism must rise above that. It must serve the public, not become the mouthpiece of any authority or interest group.”

Pointing to the explosion of digital content creators, he noted that “anyone with a lapel mic and a smartphone claims to be a journalist,” but the fundamental responsibility of the profession remains the same: to present credible, verified and accountable information.

Also Read- Army Rescues Elderly Tourists on Snowbound Sela Route

Sangno, who serves as the Caretaker President of the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Sub-Editor at The Arunachal Times, spoke at length on the evolution of journalism in the state. He emphasised media ethics, the challenges posed by misinformation, and the pressures journalists face within the expanding digital news ecosystem.

Congratulating APU for establishing its Mass Communication department, he described the initiative as a “timely step that will strengthen the state’s media ecosystem.” He also launched the department’s official jersey during the event.

APU leadership stresses media literacy

Chief Guest Prof. Tomo Riba, Vice Chancellor of APU, said journalism must function as “a mirror that reflects truth, not a tool that amplifies distortion.” Emphasising the importance of media literacy, he urged students and faculty to remain informed, analytical and aware of the information they consume.

Also Read- Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025 Begins in Itanagar

Registrar Narmi Darang highlighted the need for accuracy, fairness and accountability in journalism, especially in an era where digital media enables rapid, often unfiltered dissemination of news.

Journalism beyond reporting

During the technical session, Sangno shared professional experiences, discussing newsroom pressures, the rise of digital platforms and the future of journalism in Arunachal Pradesh. He encouraged students to cultivate curiosity, courage and compassion—traits he described as essential to meaningful storytelling.

He further clarified that mass communication offers multiple pathways beyond reporting, including public relations, digital content creation, advertising and research.

Students actively participated in the interactive segment, raising questions on yellow journalism, ethics, gatekeeping and employment prospects. Sangno urged them “to be part of the solution, not the noise.”

APU faculty reflects on growing department

In his welcome address, Dr. Prem Taba, Head (In-Charge) of the department, said initiating the academic journey with seasoned practitioners was intentional. He stressed that insights from working journalists offer context that “no textbook can fully capture.”

Assistant Professor Dr. Kombong Darang delivered the closing remarks, noting that the session had broadened students’ understanding of the media profession and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to shaping informed communicators.

The programme was attended by Prof. P.C. Jena, Dean of Academic Affairs, faculty members, Assistant Registrars, and students from multiple departments.