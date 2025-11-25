Also Read- Threatened Hornbills Return to Silluk Village

PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng ) – After a long gap of several years, residents of Silluk village under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang district have reported the sighting of a sizeable flock of hornbills, prompting the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Pasighat Forest Division, to issue a public advisory against hunting or disturbing the birds.

According to the field report, around 14 great Indian hornbills (Buceros bicornis) were seen in the village landscape on Monday, marking a welcome conservation sign for a species considered threatened and listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and in the highest protection category under Indian law. ​

In his advisory, DFO Hono Moda urged the people of Mebo Sub-Division and East Siang district at large not to hunt, kill or harass the hornbills, emphasising that the species is the state bird of Arunachal Pradesh and requires strong community-based protection due to its unique nesting and breeding behaviour.

He also reminded the public that several inter-continental migratory bird species visit Arunachal Pradesh during the winter months and that these birds likewise need strict protection from hunting and disturbance. ​

The DFO underlined that hunting, possession, transport or trade of wildlife, their meat or body parts is punishable under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, with penalties that can extend up to seven years’ imprisonment and fines up to at least one lakh rupees for protected species.

He called on all stakeholders, including village leaders and local organisations, to support forest authorities in enforcing the law and safeguarding wildlife. Conservation organisations note that hornbills depend on large, mature forest trees for nesting cavities and are highly sensitive to hunting and habitat loss, making community support crucial for their survival.​

Responding to the sightings, Head Gaon Burah of Silluk village, Ashik Yirang, and Silluk Swachh Abhiyan Chairman, Kepangnong Borang, appealed to residents of Mebo Sub-Division and East Siang not to hunt the hornbills or other bird species in and around the village.

They warned that serious action would be taken at the community level against those violating the no-hunting call. Meanwhile, 39th Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng welcomed the return of hornbills to the area, describing it as an encouraging outcome of recent conservation efforts, and urged people to ensure that the birds feel safe enough to keep visiting the region.

Officials from the Borguli Wildlife Range of the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary also shared information and images showing similar hornbills flying over the sanctuary’s woodland earlier in the week, suggesting a broader presence in the landscape.

Conservationists view these sightings as a positive indicator that sustained protection by local communities and forest staff is helping create safer habitats for the state bird and other vulnerable species in Arunachal Pradesh..