Alo Libang Reviews Development Projects During Tuting Sub-Division Tour﻿

YINGKIONG- MLA of the 34-Tuting-Yingkiong Assembly Constituency and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Alo Libang, is on an extensive tour of Tuting Sub-Division, reviewing development projects, interacting with local communities and assessing key infrastructure works in the strategically important Upper Siang region.

Libang began his tour on November 9, visiting Bomdo, Janbo, Mosing, Migging, Pango and Ningging villages, collectively known as the Bogum Bokang villages, located on the right bank of the Siang River.

The MLA is accompanied by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Api Kombo, public leaders and administrative officers from Yingkiong.

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A key highlight of the tour has been Libang’s inspection of the strategically important 84-km border road project connecting Jorging. During the inspection, he interacted with engineers and officials of the executing company and reviewed the progress of the ongoing work.

Emphasising the strategic and security importance of the road project, Libang advised the executing agency to maintain prescribed quality standards and ensure its completion within the agreed timeframe.

The road project is expected to improve connectivity in the remote region, where infrastructure development remains important not only for local accessibility but also from a strategic and security perspective.

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During his visits to Janbo and Mosing villages on November 9, Libang interacted with villagers and Panchayati Raj Institution representatives to understand local concerns and discuss developmental issues affecting the area.

On November 10, the MLA visited Pango village and inaugurated St. Matthew’s Church.

Addressing the gathering, Libang appealed to followers of Christianity and indigenous faiths to maintain religious harmony, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. He called upon people to work collectively for the overall development and progress of the region.

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As part of his ongoing tour, Libang is scheduled to visit Tuting, where he will chair a meeting with public leaders, party workers and PRI members to deliberate on developmental priorities and other issues concerning the region.

The ongoing tour reflects an effort to combine field-level interaction with project monitoring, particularly in remote and strategically significant areas of Upper Siang district.